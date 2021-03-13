The original green goddess recipe is said to have been created in the early 1920s by chef Philip Roemer at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco for an event honoring actor George Arliss, who starred in the hit play "The Green Goddess." This classic mayonnaise-based dressing, boldly flavored with anchovy and tarragon, can easily be prepared in a blender or food processor. It is delicious over a variety of lettuces, mixed into chicken salad, and served as a dip for raw vegetables or steamed artichokes.
This recipe was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup mayonnaise
- 3/4 Cups sour cream
- 3 to 4 anchovy fillets
- 1/4 Cup tarragon leaves
- 1/4 Cup chopped fresh Italian parsley
- 1/4 Cup chopped fresh chives
- 1 Tablespoon white wine vinegar
- 1 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- Garlic cloves, peeled (optional)
Directions
Step 1: To a blender or food processor, add 1 cup mayonnaise, 3/4 cup sour cream, 3 to 4 anchovy fillets, 1/4 cup tarragon leaves, 1/4 cup chopped fresh Italian parsley, 1/4 cup chopped fresh chives, 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar and 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice. Process until smooth.
Step 2: Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper. Refrigerate until needed.
Step 3: If using as salad dressing: Just before serving, clean and cut selected lettuces into bite-size pieces. Rub a wooden bowl with garlic cloves, then add greens and toss with enough dressing to coat.