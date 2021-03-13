The original green goddess recipe is said to have been created in the early 1920s by chef Philip Roemer at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco for an event honoring actor George Arliss, who starred in the hit play "The Green Goddess." This classic mayonnaise-based dressing, boldly flavored with anchovy and tarragon, can easily be prepared in a blender or food processor. It is delicious over a variety of lettuces, mixed into chicken salad, and served as a dip for raw vegetables or steamed artichokes.

This recipe was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.