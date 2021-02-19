  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Green Goddess Baked Fish

February 19, 2021 | 2:12pm
An easy weeknight dinner
This recipe was born of a fishing trip bonanza meets the empty fridge. You can substitute nearly any salad dressing and changeout seasonings to match your mood (or fridge finds). —Leslie Werner

Ready in
30 m
10 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
645
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 2 Pounds white fish, thawed (such as cod, catfish, rock fish or tilapia)
  • 1 Cup green goddess salad dressing (or creamy parmesan salad dressing)
  • 2 Teaspoons lemon juice
  • Seasoned bread crumb mix (recipe follows)

For the seasoned bread crumb mix:

  • 1 Teaspoon parsley
  • 1/4 Cup Parmesan cheese
  • 1 Cup bread crumbs
  • Black pepper or hot pepper flakes, to taste

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. In a bowl, mix 1 cup green goddess salad dressing (or creamy parmesan dressing) with 2 teaspoons lemon juice.

Step 2: Coat 2 pounds of thawed white fish with the salad dressing-lemon juice mixture.

Step 3: Dredge fish in the seasoned bread crumb mix (recipe follows) until coated.

Step 4: Place fish in a greased baking pan. Bake for approximately 20 minutes, depending upon the thickness of your fish fillets.

For the seasoned bread crumb mix:

Step 1: In a bowl, mix 1 teaspoon parsley, 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, 1 cup bread crumbs, and black pepper or hot pepper flakes, to taste. Set aside until ready to use.

