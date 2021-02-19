Green Goddess Baked Fish

This recipe was born of a fishing trip bonanza meets the empty fridge. You can substitute nearly any salad dressing and changeout seasonings to match your mood (or fridge finds). —Leslie Werner
This recipe is by Leslie Werner and was originally published in the Daily Press.
Ingredients
- 2 Pounds white fish, thawed (such as cod, catfish, rock fish or tilapia)
- 1 Cup green goddess salad dressing (or creamy parmesan salad dressing)
- 2 Teaspoons lemon juice
- Seasoned bread crumb mix (recipe follows)
For the seasoned bread crumb mix:
- 1 Teaspoon parsley
- 1/4 Cup Parmesan cheese
- 1 Cup bread crumbs
- Black pepper or hot pepper flakes, to taste
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. In a bowl, mix 1 cup green goddess salad dressing (or creamy parmesan dressing) with 2 teaspoons lemon juice.
Step 2: Coat 2 pounds of thawed white fish with the salad dressing-lemon juice mixture.
Step 3: Dredge fish in the seasoned bread crumb mix (recipe follows) until coated.
Step 4: Place fish in a greased baking pan. Bake for approximately 20 minutes, depending upon the thickness of your fish fillets.
For the seasoned bread crumb mix:
Step 1: In a bowl, mix 1 teaspoon parsley, 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, 1 cup bread crumbs, and black pepper or hot pepper flakes, to taste. Set aside until ready to use.