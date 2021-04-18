Step 1: Soak 1 cup mesquite or hickory wood chips in water to cover for at least 30 minutes.

Step 2: In a medium bowl, combine 1 pound ground meat, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin. Use clean hands to mix gently to distribute all ingredients well. Shape into 3 burgers about 4 inches in diameter and 1/2-inch thick. Refrigerate on a plate while you prepare the grill and garnishes.

Step 3: Heat a large nonstick or cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Add 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1/2 large red onion (sliced into 1/2-inch thick rounds, separated into rings). Cook, stirring until onion is nicely browned but still crisp, about 4 minutes. Remove from heat.

Step 4: Heat a gas grill to medium hot. Or, prepare a charcoal grill for direct cooking, and let coals burn until covered with a gray ash. Drain wood chips, and add them to a piece of foil to set on the gas grill, or put them directly on the hot coals if cooking with charcoal.

Step 5: Have ready the cooked onion, 2 roasted and sliced chiles (see directions below), 6 thin slices cheese, 1 medium halved avocado and 3 slices leaf lettuce.

Step 6: Set 3 split brioche burger buns on the grill cut side down and cook to lightly toast them, about 30 seconds. Use a spoon to spread some of the avocado thickly over the toasted bun bottoms. Set aside.

Step 7: Put the burgers onto the grill directly over the heat source. Cover the grill, and cook 5 minutes. Flip the burgers, and cook covered 2 minutes. Top each burger with a portion of the roasted chiles and 2 slices of cheese. Grill covered to melt the cheese, about 1 more minute for medium-rare. Remove burgers to a plate.

Step 8: Put a burger over the avocado on each bun bottom. Top with some onion and lettuce. Put the top bun in place, and serve right away.

Stovetop directions: Follow steps 1-6 as above.

Step 7: Heat the oven to 400 F. When the oven is hot, set a nonstick grill pan over medium-high heat until a drop of water sizzles on contact. Spray the burgers on one side with cooking spray. Place the burgers, sprayed side down on the grill pan. Reduce the heat to medium, and cook without turning until the burgers are golden brown on the bottom, about 5 minutes. Flip the burgers, and set the pan in the oven. Cook 2 minutes. Top with chiles and cheese, and cook to melt the cheese another 1 or 2 minutes.

