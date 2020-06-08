Grapefruit Basil Kombucha Mocktail with Butterfly Pea Flower Shaved Ice

When you pour this recipe for grapefruit kombucha over the pea flower shaved ice, it goes from blue to purple, making for a refreshingly pretty mocktail.
This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.
Ingredients
For the colored ice
- 6 Cups water, divided
- 1/4 Cup dried pea flowers
For the Basil & Anise Syrup
- 3/4 Cups sugar
- 3/4 Cups water
- 2 Tablespoons McCormick Gourmet™ Organic Anise Seed
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Basil Leaves
For the grapefruit kombucha
- 1 Cup Basil & Anise syrup, chilled
- 1 Cup freshly squeezed grapefruit juice, chilled
- 1 Cup unflavored kombucha, chilled
- 1/4 Cup cold water
For serving
- 1 Cup chilled seltzer water, divided
- 4 edible orchid flowers, for garnish
Directions
For the colored ice
Bring 1 cup of water to boil in a small saucepan on medium-high heat.
Add pea flowers; steep until flowers are hydrated and water is tinted blue.
Strain through a fine sieve; discard flowers.
Mix blue pea flower water with remaining 5 cups of water in a large glass measuring cup, stirring until well blended.
Pour mixture into ice cube trays. Freeze for at least 4 hours or overnight.
For the Basil & Anise Syrup
Mix all the ingredients in a small saucepan and bring to simmer on medium heat.
Remove from heat and let stand for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally to dissolve sugar.
Strain mixture through fine sieve.
Cool to room temperature and refrigerate until chilled.
For the grapefruit kombucha
Mix Basil & Anise Syrup, grapefruit juice, unflavored kombucha and water in a large glass measuring cup.
For serving
Shave pea flower ice cubes using a food processor or ice shaver.
Place 3/4 cup of the shaved ice into bottom of beverage glass.
Place orchid flower in glass on top of ice. Layer with an additional 1/4 cup of shaved ice.
Mix 3/4 cup grapefruit kombucha and 1/4 cup seltzer. Pour over ice and serve immediately to reveal color-changing beverage.
Repeat with remaining ingredients to make 4 beverages.