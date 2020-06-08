  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Grapefruit Basil Kombucha Mocktail with Butterfly Pea Flower Shaved Ice

June 8, 2020 | 11:49am
Serve this drink for a color-changing surprise
Grapefruit Basil Kombucha Mocktail with Butterfly Pea Flower Shaved Ice

Courtesy of McCormick

When you pour this recipe for grapefruit kombucha over the pea flower shaved ice, it goes from blue to purple, making for a refreshingly pretty mocktail.

This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.

Ready in
20 m
10 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
400
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

For the colored ice

  • 6 Cups water, divided
  • 1/4 Cup dried pea flowers

For the Basil & Anise Syrup

  • 3/4 Cups sugar
  • 3/4 Cups water
  • 2 Tablespoons McCormick Gourmet™ Organic Anise Seed
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Basil Leaves

For the grapefruit kombucha

  • 1 Cup Basil & Anise syrup, chilled
  • 1 Cup freshly squeezed grapefruit juice, chilled
  • 1 Cup unflavored kombucha, chilled
  • 1/4 Cup cold water

For serving

  • 1 Cup chilled seltzer water, divided
  • 4 edible orchid flowers, for garnish

Directions

For the colored ice

Bring 1 cup of water to boil in a small saucepan on medium-high heat.

Add pea flowers; steep until flowers are hydrated and water is tinted blue.

Strain through a fine sieve; discard flowers.

Mix blue pea flower water with remaining 5 cups of water in a large glass measuring cup, stirring until well blended.

Pour mixture into ice cube trays. Freeze for at least 4 hours or overnight.

For the Basil & Anise Syrup

Mix all the ingredients in a small saucepan and bring to simmer on medium heat.

Remove from heat and let stand for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally to dissolve sugar.

Strain mixture through fine sieve.

Cool to room temperature and refrigerate until chilled.

For the grapefruit kombucha

Mix Basil & Anise Syrup, grapefruit juice, unflavored kombucha and water in a large glass measuring cup.

For serving

Shave pea flower ice cubes using a food processor or ice shaver.

Place 3/4 cup of the shaved ice into bottom of beverage glass.

Place orchid flower in glass on top of ice. Layer with an additional 1/4 cup of shaved ice.

Mix 3/4 cup grapefruit kombucha and 1/4 cup seltzer. Pour over ice and serve immediately to reveal color-changing beverage.

Repeat with remaining ingredients to make 4 beverages.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving400
Total Fat0.7g1%
Sugar92gN/A
Protein1g3%
Carbs101g34%
Vitamin A5µg1%
Vitamin B120.5µg20.3%
Vitamin B60.3mg25.4%
Vitamin C28mg31%
Vitamin E0.1mg1%
Vitamin K3µg2%
Calcium125mg12%
Fiber1g4%
Folate (food)12µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)12µg3%
Folic acid76µgN/A
Iron2mg9%
Magnesium37mg9%
Monounsaturated0.3gN/A
Niacin (B3)4mg23%
Phosphorus35mg5%
Polyunsaturated0.2gN/A
Potassium338mg7%
Riboflavin (B2)1mg96%
Sodium33mg1%
Sugars, added85gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg27.9%
Water562gN/A
Zinc2mg14%
