Step 1: In a large bowl, combine 1 finely chopped onion, 2 cups chopped fresh spinach, 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil and 1 teaspoon salt; massage thoroughly with your hands to combine.

Step 2: Add 1 cup crumbled feta cheese and 2 cups mashed potatoes. Mix well, and season with black pepper and more salt to taste.

Step 3: Lay out each sheet of yufka and cut if necessary. You are looking for sheets about the size of a standard 8 1/2-by-11-inch sheet of paper, but they don’t need to be perfect or even rectangular. Place a trimmed sheet on a work surface with one corner facing you. Place 1/6 of the filling in the center. Fold the corners in to create a square envelope-shaped parcel. It is OK if there is lots of dough overlap but you want one side to be flat. Repeat with remaining sheets and filling.

Step 4: Heat a large griddle or nonstick skillet and add a splash of oil to coat the surface but not create a puddle. Add a gozleme, flat side down, and cook over medium heat until golden. Flip and brown the other side until heated through. Keep warm while you finish the remaining parcels. Serve at once.