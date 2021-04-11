Gozleme is a traditional Turkish flatbread made from yufka (Turkish pastry leaves) that are stuffed with delights such as spinach, potato and cheese. Make it the centerpiece of a relaxing weekend meal—along with plenty of hot tea.
This recipe is by Lisa Futterman and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Notes
If you cannot find yufka (it is available at Turkish grocers or online) you can use packaged filo. If you use filo, which is much thinner, be sure to thaw it well and brush it generously with melted butter in between layers before filling and folding.
Ingredients
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 2 Cups cleaned fresh spinach, roughly chopped
- 1 Tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus more as needed
- 1 Teaspoon kosher salt, plus more as needed
- 1 Cup crumbled feta cheese
- 2 medium potatoes, peeled, cooked, mashed (about 2 cups)
- Black pepper
- 1 package yufka (Turkish pastry leaves), see notes
Directions
Step 1: In a large bowl, combine 1 finely chopped onion, 2 cups chopped fresh spinach, 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil and 1 teaspoon salt; massage thoroughly with your hands to combine.
Step 2: Add 1 cup crumbled feta cheese and 2 cups mashed potatoes. Mix well, and season with black pepper and more salt to taste.
Step 3: Lay out each sheet of yufka and cut if necessary. You are looking for sheets about the size of a standard 8 1/2-by-11-inch sheet of paper, but they don’t need to be perfect or even rectangular. Place a trimmed sheet on a work surface with one corner facing you. Place 1/6 of the filling in the center. Fold the corners in to create a square envelope-shaped parcel. It is OK if there is lots of dough overlap but you want one side to be flat. Repeat with remaining sheets and filling.
Step 4: Heat a large griddle or nonstick skillet and add a splash of oil to coat the surface but not create a puddle. Add a gozleme, flat side down, and cook over medium heat until golden. Flip and brown the other side until heated through. Keep warm while you finish the remaining parcels. Serve at once.