turkey with cider glaze

Heat oven to 325 degrees. Fill the turkey cavity with thyme sprigs and onion.

Turn wing tips under; truss legs with kitchen string. Place turkey on rack in roasting pan.

Mix butter, pepper, salt and vinegar in a saucepan. Rub some of the mixture over the turkey.

Roast turkey 3 hours, loosely covering turkey with foil if it is browning too quickly.

Stir cider and honey into remaining butter mixture; heat over medium heat, stirring, until smooth. Baste turkey with mixture.

Roast turkey until an oven-safe or instant-read thermometer inserted in the thigh reads 180 degrees, about 1 1/4 hours, basting occasionally.

Remove turkey from oven; let stand 15 minutes before carving.