turkey with cider glaze

While you're free to tweak old recipes and update them with unusual ingredients or twists, sometimes traditional dishes like this turkey recipe stand the test of time.
This recipe by Carol Mighton Haddix was originally published in the Chicago Tribune
Notes
Stuff the bird with a favorite stuffing, if you like. Just add 15 minutes of roasting time.
Ingredients
- 1 turkey, 18-20 pounds, giblets, neck removed
- 1 small bunch thyme sprigs
- 1 onion, quartered
- 1/2 stick (1/4 cup) unsalted butter, melted
- 1 Tablespoon freshly ground pepper
- 2 Teaspoons salt
- 1 Teaspoon cider vinegar
- 1 Cup apple cider
- 1/2 Cup honey
Directions
Heat oven to 325 degrees. Fill the turkey cavity with thyme sprigs and onion.
Turn wing tips under; truss legs with kitchen string. Place turkey on rack in roasting pan.
Mix butter, pepper, salt and vinegar in a saucepan. Rub some of the mixture over the turkey.
Roast turkey 3 hours, loosely covering turkey with foil if it is browning too quickly.
Stir cider and honey into remaining butter mixture; heat over medium heat, stirring, until smooth. Baste turkey with mixture.
Roast turkey until an oven-safe or instant-read thermometer inserted in the thigh reads 180 degrees, about 1 1/4 hours, basting occasionally.
Remove turkey from oven; let stand 15 minutes before carving.