

5
4 ratings

Turkey with Cider Glaze

October 16, 2020 | 5:45pm
Sometimes traditional recipes are the best

While you're free to tweak old recipes and update them with unusual ingredients or twists, sometimes traditional dishes like this turkey recipe stand the test of time.

This recipe by Carol Mighton Haddix was originally published in the Chicago Tribune

Ready in
5 h
25 m
(prepare time)
4 1/2 h
(cook time)
18
Servings
605
Calories Per Serving
Notes

Stuff the bird with a favorite stuffing, if you like. Just add 15 minutes of roasting time.

Ingredients

  • 1 turkey, 18-20 pounds, giblets, neck removed
  • 1 small bunch thyme sprigs
  • 1 onion, quartered
  • 1/2 stick (1/4 cup) unsalted butter, melted
  • 1 Tablespoon freshly ground pepper
  • 2 Teaspoons salt
  • 1 Teaspoon cider vinegar
  • 1 Cup apple cider
  • 1/2 Cup honey

Directions

Heat oven to 325 degrees. Fill the turkey cavity with thyme sprigs and onion.

Turn wing tips under; truss legs with kitchen string. Place turkey on rack in roasting pan.

Mix butter, pepper, salt and vinegar in a saucepan. Rub some of the mixture over the turkey.

Roast turkey 3 hours, loosely covering turkey with foil if it is browning too quickly.

Stir cider and honey into remaining butter mixture; heat over medium heat, stirring, until smooth. Baste turkey with mixture.

Roast turkey until an oven-safe or instant-read thermometer inserted in the thigh reads 180 degrees, about 1 1/4 hours, basting occasionally.

Remove turkey from oven; let stand 15 minutes before carving.

Nutritional Facts
Servings18
Calories Per Serving605
Total Fat27g42%
Sugar6gN/A
Saturated10g49%
Cholesterol265mg88%
Protein74g100%
Carbs10g3%
Vitamin A134µg15%
Vitamin B124µg100%
Vitamin B62mg100%
Vitamin C3mg3%
Vitamin D1µg8%
Vitamin E0.7mg4.5%
Vitamin K11µg9%
Calcium59mg6%
Fiber1g3.8%
Folate (food)32µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)32µg8%
Iron4mg20%
Magnesium94mg22%
Monounsaturated8gN/A
Niacin (B3)26mg100%
Phosphorus638mg91%
Polyunsaturated5gN/A
Potassium857mg18%
Riboflavin (B2)0.7mg50.2%
Sodium543mg23%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg15.3%
Trans0.5gN/A
Water316gN/A
Zinc6mg56%
