4.5
2 ratings

Gluten-Free Lemon Blueberry Cake

May 26, 2020 | 4:31pm
Sweet, but not too sweet
Photo courtesy of Seasonal Cravings

This cake is super moist, full of fresh blueberries and topped with a not-too-sweet cream cheese buttercream frosting. You'll never know it's gluten free.

Recipe courtesy of Seasonal Cravings

Ready in
33 m
8 m
(prepare time)
25 m
(cook time)
10
Servings
801
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the cake

  • 1 Cup unsalted butter, room temperature
  • 1 1/2 Cup sugar
  • 1 Tablespoon vanilla
  • 4 large eggs
  • 2 1/2 Cups gluten-free flour (such as Bob's Red Mill 1 to 1 Gluten Free Flour)
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1 Tablespoon baking powder
  • 4 Tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 Tablespoon lemon zest
  • 1 Cup buttermilk
  • 2 Cups fresh blueberries

For the frosting

  • 8 Ounces cream cheese at room temperature
  • 1/2 Cup unsalted butter, room temperature
  • 4 Cups confectioners sugar
  • 2 Tablespoons coconut milk
  • 1 pinch salt

Directions

For the cake

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease two 9-inch round cake pans.

Using a stand mixer, combine the butter and sugar until light and fluffy, 3 minutes. Add vanilla and eggs and continue to mix. Scrape down the sides of the bowl to incorporate everything.

In another large bowl, whisk all dry ingredients together. Then slowly add the dry ingredients in batches while mixing on low. Add the buttermilk, lemon juice and lemon zest and combine for a few seconds.

Toss blueberries with a tablespoon or so of extra flour to keep them from sinking. Fold into cake batter.

Evenly pour cake batter into two pans and bake for about 20-25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool completely before frosting.

For the frosting

To make frosting, use a stand mixer with the paddle attachment. Beat cream cheese and butter together until light and fluffy. Try to get rid of the lumps. Add sugar, vanilla and one tablespoon or so of coconut milk and beat until smooth. You can add more coconut milk for a thinner icing if desired.

Ice cakes when completely cool and top with fresh blueberries. Store at room temperature.

Nutritional Facts
Servings10
Calories Per Serving801
Total Fat39g61%
Sugar83gN/A
Saturated23g100%
Cholesterol174mg58%
Protein9g17%
Carbs110g37%
Vitamin A352µg39%
Vitamin B120.3µg14.4%
Vitamin C6mg7%
Vitamin D1µg7%
Vitamin E1mg8%
Vitamin K9µg7%
Calcium198mg20%
Fiber4g16%
Folate (food)18µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)18µg4%
Iron2mg12%
Magnesium12mg3%
Monounsaturated10gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.2mg1.5%
Phosphorus238mg34%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium144mg3%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg15.3%
Sodium404mg17%
Sugars, added77gN/A
Trans1gN/A
Water90gN/A
Zinc0.6mg5.3%
