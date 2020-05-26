Gluten-Free Lemon Blueberry Cake

This cake is super moist, full of fresh blueberries and topped with a not-too-sweet cream cheese buttercream frosting. You'll never know it's gluten free.
Recipe courtesy of Seasonal Cravings
Ingredients
For the cake
- 1 Cup unsalted butter, room temperature
- 1 1/2 Cup sugar
- 1 Tablespoon vanilla
- 4 large eggs
- 2 1/2 Cups gluten-free flour (such as Bob's Red Mill 1 to 1 Gluten Free Flour)
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1 Tablespoon baking powder
- 4 Tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 1 Tablespoon lemon zest
- 1 Cup buttermilk
- 2 Cups fresh blueberries
For the frosting
- 8 Ounces cream cheese at room temperature
- 1/2 Cup unsalted butter, room temperature
- 4 Cups confectioners sugar
- 2 Tablespoons coconut milk
- 1 pinch salt
Directions
For the cake
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease two 9-inch round cake pans.
Using a stand mixer, combine the butter and sugar until light and fluffy, 3 minutes. Add vanilla and eggs and continue to mix. Scrape down the sides of the bowl to incorporate everything.
In another large bowl, whisk all dry ingredients together. Then slowly add the dry ingredients in batches while mixing on low. Add the buttermilk, lemon juice and lemon zest and combine for a few seconds.
Toss blueberries with a tablespoon or so of extra flour to keep them from sinking. Fold into cake batter.
Evenly pour cake batter into two pans and bake for about 20-25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool completely before frosting.
For the frosting
To make frosting, use a stand mixer with the paddle attachment. Beat cream cheese and butter together until light and fluffy. Try to get rid of the lumps. Add sugar, vanilla and one tablespoon or so of coconut milk and beat until smooth. You can add more coconut milk for a thinner icing if desired.
Ice cakes when completely cool and top with fresh blueberries. Store at room temperature.