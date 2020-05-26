Gluten-Free Lemon Blueberry Cake

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease two 9-inch round cake pans.

Using a stand mixer, combine the butter and sugar until light and fluffy, 3 minutes. Add vanilla and eggs and continue to mix. Scrape down the sides of the bowl to incorporate everything.

In another large bowl, whisk all dry ingredients together. Then slowly add the dry ingredients in batches while mixing on low. Add the buttermilk, lemon juice and lemon zest and combine for a few seconds.

Toss blueberries with a tablespoon or so of extra flour to keep them from sinking. Fold into cake batter.

Evenly pour cake batter into two pans and bake for about 20-25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool completely before frosting.