4.5
2 ratings

Gluten-Free Chicken and Corn Chili

September 29, 2020 | 1:46pm
Allergic to gluten? Here is the chili for you.
Courtesy of McCormick

Ready in less than 30 minutes, this gluten-free one-skillet dish is the perfect family dinner for busy weeknights.

This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.

Ready in
28 m
10 m
(prepare time)
18 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
196
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Tablespoon oil
  • 1 Pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 3/4-inch cubes
  • 1 package of McCormick® Gluten Free Chili Seasoning Mix
  • 1 can of diced tomatoes, undrained
  • 1 can of pinto beans, undrained
  • 1 can of whole kernel corn, drained

Directions

Heat oil in large nonstick skillet on medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook and stir 5 minutes or until lightly browned.

Stir in Seasoning Mix, tomatoes, beans and corn. Bring to boil.

Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving196
Total Fat5g8%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated0.8g3.8%
Cholesterol55mg18%
Protein21g43%
Carbs16g5%
Vitamin A14µg2%
Vitamin B120.2µg6.6%
Vitamin B60.7mg52.4%
Vitamin C5mg5%
Vitamin E1mg7%
Vitamin K9µg7%
Calcium52mg5%
Fiber4g16%
Folate (food)34µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)34µg9%
Iron1mg8%
Magnesium45mg11%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)8mg50%
Phosphorus230mg33%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium494mg11%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg12.8%
Sodium213mg9%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg23.7%
Water147gN/A
Zinc1mg8.8%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Gluten-free chicken and corn chili