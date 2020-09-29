Gluten-free chicken and corn chili

September 29, 2020 | 1:46pm
Courtesy of McCormick
Ready in less than 30 minutes, this gluten-free one-skillet dish is the perfect family dinner for busy weeknights.
This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.
Ingredients
- 1 Tablespoon oil
- 1 Pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 3/4-inch cubes
- 1 package of McCormick® Gluten Free Chili Seasoning Mix
- 1 can of diced tomatoes, undrained
- 1 can of pinto beans, undrained
- 1 can of whole kernel corn, drained
Directions
Heat oil in large nonstick skillet on medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook and stir 5 minutes or until lightly browned.
Stir in Seasoning Mix, tomatoes, beans and corn. Bring to boil.
Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving196
Total Fat5g8%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated0.8g3.8%
Cholesterol55mg18%
Protein21g43%
Carbs16g5%
Vitamin A14µg2%
Vitamin B120.2µg6.6%
Vitamin B60.7mg52.4%
Vitamin C5mg5%
Vitamin E1mg7%
Vitamin K9µg7%
Calcium52mg5%
Fiber4g16%
Folate (food)34µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)34µg9%
Iron1mg8%
Magnesium45mg11%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)8mg50%
Phosphorus230mg33%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium494mg11%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg12.8%
Sodium213mg9%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg23.7%
Water147gN/A
Zinc1mg8.8%