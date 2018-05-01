Glazed Carrots and Shrimp with Miso

Cooking Off the Cuff: the season’s first little carrots

Miso is one of those handy products of fermentation that it’s good to keep in the fridge, especially the versatile white (shiro) or yellow (shinshu) kind. With its profound savoriness and satisfying sweetness, it can three-dimensionalize a dish that seems flat or can nearly stand on its own as a principal flavor. (And, to be sure, you can whisk it into dashi or other light broths to make a version of miso soup.)

In today’s dish, the miso is not the sole flavor, but it dominates – though it is softened with butter and decidedly does not overwhelm the main ingredients: carrots and shrimp. Indeed, the recipe started with the carrots: One recent Saturday morning Jackie and I were at New York’s Union Square farmers’ market and saw bags of small carrots with a sign saying “Picked Yesterday.” Which was all we needed to know: These carrots would be our first spring produce of 2018 (apart from what we ate on our March vacation). They varied in size, but were mostly about the length and girth of the questionable “baby” carrots sold in supermarkets, and the original idea was simply to glaze them in a covered pan with water, butter and salt.

As we approached dinner time, however, we realized that less than a pound of carrots wouldn’t entirely slake our hunger, so I took half a dozen big Gulf of Mexico shrimp out of the freezer with no particular plan in mind. The plan gelled as the shrimp defrosted: It was to start by glazing the carrots in the usual way, then stirring in miso and letting it do its magic, and finally adding the cut-up shrimp, which would take barely a minute to cook.

As the carrots, butter and miso came together, it was clear that a little extra freshness would be a plus, so I got a halved lemon ready for squeezing and a small handful of parsley ready for chopping (dill or coriander would have been good too). I’d also added a teaspoonful of soy sauce after the miso went in: It was delicious but was probably umami overkill, and next time I’ll loosen the sauce with water or perhaps vegetable stock.

With rice, this makes a wonderful meal for two; if you omit the shrimp, you’ll have a great side dish (with fish, I’d say) or one element of a multi-dish meal. Because of the miso, it tastes Japanese, but I wouldn’t hesitate to serve it in a Western or even Indian meal.