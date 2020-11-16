Gingerbread Trifle

Prepare Gingerbread Cake. (See notes for recipe).

Cool completely.

Cut 2/3 of the cake into 1/2-inch cubes (4 cups).

Drain pears, reserving 1/2 cup juice.

Cut pears into 1/2-inch pieces.

Mix pears, strawberries and reserved pear juice in a medium bowl.

Set aside.

Pour half-and-half into a large bowl.

Add pudding mixes, ginger and cinnamon; beat with wire whisk 2 minutes or until well blended.

Let stand for 5 minutes.

Gently stir in 2 cups of the whipped topping.

Layer 1/2 of the gingerbread cubes, fruit mixture and pudding mixture in a large serving bowl.

Repeat layers.

Top with the remaining 1 cup whipped topping.

Cover.

Refrigerate at least 1 hour or until ready to serve.

Sprinkle with almonds just before serving.

Store leftover dessert in refrigerator.