Gingerbread Trifle

Make dessert time really festive this year with this trifle recipe. This recipe combines a spiced vanilla pudding layered with fruits and gingerbread cake. Perfect to have on the dessert table during Christmas or New Year's dinner party.
Notes
For the Gingerbread Cake recipe, click here.
Ingredients
- 4 Cups gingerbread cake cubes
- 2 Cups sliced strawberries
- 2 can (15 ounces each) pear halves in juice
- 2 Cups half-and-half
- 2 packages (4-serving size each) vanilla instant pudding mix
- 1/2 Teaspoon ground ginger
- 1/8 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 tub (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed, divided
- 1/2 Cup toasted sliced almonds
Directions
Prepare Gingerbread Cake. (See notes for recipe).
Cool completely.
Cut 2/3 of the cake into 1/2-inch cubes (4 cups).
Drain pears, reserving 1/2 cup juice.
Cut pears into 1/2-inch pieces.
Mix pears, strawberries and reserved pear juice in a medium bowl.
Set aside.
Pour half-and-half into a large bowl.
Add pudding mixes, ginger and cinnamon; beat with wire whisk 2 minutes or until well blended.
Let stand for 5 minutes.
Gently stir in 2 cups of the whipped topping.
Layer 1/2 of the gingerbread cubes, fruit mixture and pudding mixture in a large serving bowl.
Repeat layers.
Top with the remaining 1 cup whipped topping.
Cover.
Refrigerate at least 1 hour or until ready to serve.
Sprinkle with almonds just before serving.
Store leftover dessert in refrigerator.