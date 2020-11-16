  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Gingerbread Trifle

November 16, 2020 | 4:25pm
Layers of seasonal goodness
Courtesy of McCormick

Make dessert time really festive this year with this trifle recipe. This recipe combines a spiced vanilla pudding layered with fruits and gingerbread cake. Perfect to have on the dessert table during Christmas or New Year's dinner party.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
1 h 55 m
25 m
(prepare time)
1 h 30 m
(cook time)
16
Servings
251
Calories Per Serving

Notes

For the Gingerbread Cake recipe, click here.

Ingredients

  • 4 Cups gingerbread cake cubes
  • 2 Cups sliced strawberries
  • 2 can (15 ounces each) pear halves in juice
  • 2 Cups half-and-half
  • 2 packages (4-serving size each) vanilla instant pudding mix
  • 1/2 Teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1/8 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 tub (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed, divided
  • 1/2 Cup toasted sliced almonds

Directions

Prepare Gingerbread Cake. (See notes for recipe).

Cool completely.

Cut 2/3 of the cake into 1/2-inch cubes (4 cups).

Drain pears, reserving 1/2 cup juice.

Cut pears into 1/2-inch pieces.

Mix pears, strawberries and reserved pear juice in a medium bowl.

Set aside.

Pour half-and-half into a large bowl.

Add pudding mixes, ginger and cinnamon; beat with wire whisk 2 minutes or until well blended.

Let stand for 5 minutes.

Gently stir in 2 cups of the whipped topping.

Layer 1/2 of the gingerbread cubes, fruit mixture and pudding mixture in a large serving bowl.

Repeat layers.

Top with the remaining 1 cup whipped topping.

Cover.

Refrigerate at least 1 hour or until ready to serve.

Sprinkle with almonds just before serving.

Store leftover dessert in refrigerator.

Nutritional Facts
Servings16
Calories Per Serving251
Total Fat12g19%
Sugar22gN/A
Saturated5g26%
Cholesterol28mg9%
Protein3g7%
Carbs34g11%
Vitamin A59µg7%
Vitamin B120.2µg6.4%
Vitamin C13mg14%
Vitamin D0.1µg0.8%
Vitamin E1mg10%
Vitamin K1µg1%
Calcium79mg8%
Fiber2g7%
Folate (food)10µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)18µg5%
Folic acid5µgN/A
Iron1mg5.4%
Magnesium35mg8%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.7mg4.3%
Phosphorus169mg24%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium243mg5%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg11.7%
Sodium255mg11%
Sugars, added18gN/A
Water103gN/A
Zinc0.5mg4.5%
Tags
best recipes
Christmas
dessert
gingerbread
new years
pears
strawberries
winter recipe
vanilla pudding
Gingerbread Trifle