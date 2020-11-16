  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Gingerbread Thins

November 16, 2020 | 1:30pm
Light and crispy cookies
Gingerbread Thins
Courtesy of McCormick

This dessert recipe will be a great addition to your Christmas cookie tray. Unlike their gingerbread men cookie counterpart, this gingerbread cookie is thin and crispy but still packed with flavor.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick 

Ready in
28 m
20 m
(prepare time)
8 m
(cook time)
24
Servings
179
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 3 Cups flour
  • 1 Tablespoon gingerbread spice
  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • 3/4 Cups (1 1/2 sticks) butter, softened
  • 1 1/2 Cup firmly packed brown sugar
  • 1 egg
  • 2 Tablespoons molasses

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Mix flour, gingerbread spice and salt in a medium bowl.

Set aside.

Beat butter and sugar in a large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy.

Beat in egg and molasses.

Gradually beat in flour mixture on low speed until well blended, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. (Dough will be dry.)

Roll out dough to 1/16- to 1/8-inch thickness on generously floured work surface.

Cut into round shapes with 1- to 1 1/2-inch cookie cutter.

Place 1 inch apart on ungreased baking sheets.

Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until edges of cookies are lightly browned.

Cool on baking sheets for 1 minute.

Remove to wire racks; cool completely.

Nutritional Facts
Servings24
Calories Per Serving179
Total Fat7g10%
Sugar15gN/A
Saturated4g19%
Cholesterol23mg8%
Protein2g4%
Carbs28g9%
Vitamin A52µg6%
Vitamin D0.1µg0.9%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.3%
Vitamin K0.5µg0.5%
Calcium22mg2%
Fiber0.4g1.7%
Folate (food)6µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)7µg2%
Folic acid0.8µgN/A
Iron0.5mg2.7%
Magnesium11mg3%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.3mg1.8%
Phosphorus25mg4%
Polyunsaturated0.4gN/A
Potassium78mg2%
Sodium100mg4%
Sugars, added15gN/A
Trans0.2gN/A
Water6gN/A
Zinc0.2mg1.5%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
Christmas
cinnamon
dessert
ginger
new years
nutmeg
winter recipe
Gingerbread Thins