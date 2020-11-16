Gingerbread Thins

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Mix flour, gingerbread spice and salt in a medium bowl.

Set aside.

Beat butter and sugar in a large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy.

Beat in egg and molasses.

Gradually beat in flour mixture on low speed until well blended, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. (Dough will be dry.)

Roll out dough to 1/16- to 1/8-inch thickness on generously floured work surface.

Cut into round shapes with 1- to 1 1/2-inch cookie cutter.

Place 1 inch apart on ungreased baking sheets.

Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until edges of cookies are lightly browned.

Cool on baking sheets for 1 minute.

Remove to wire racks; cool completely.