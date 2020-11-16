Gingerbread Pecans

November 16, 2020 | 11:32am
Courtesy of American Pecans
Your guest will be grabbing a handful of this snack at your next holiday party. This recipe combines pecans with a gingerbread spice blend to create a warm and cozy snack perfect for the winter holidays.
Ingredients
- 1 large egg white, beaten
- 2 Cups raw pecan halves
- 2 Tablespoons granulated sugar
- 2 Tablespoons light brown sugar
- 2 Teaspoons gingerbread spice blend
- Pinch of salt
Directions
Preheat oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper, set aside.
In a large bowl, whisk beaten egg with a fork until frothy.
Add pecans and stir until coated.
Sprinkle pecans with granulated sugar, brown sugar, gingerbread spice, and salt.
Stir to coat evenly.
Spread pecans in an even layer on the prepared baking sheet.
Bake pecans for 40 minutes, stirring halfway through.
Allow pecans to cool completely.
Store in an airtight container for up to 4 days.
Makes 2 cups.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving346
Total Fat28g43%
Sugar8gN/A
Saturated3g15%
Cholesterol8mg3%
Protein5g9%
Carbs24g8%
Vitamin A4µgN/A
Vitamin B60.1mg9.1%
Vitamin C0.4mg0.4%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.1%
Vitamin K1µg1%
Calcium44mg4%
Fiber3g13%
Folate (food)9µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)20µg5%
Folic acid6µgN/A
Iron2mg9%
Magnesium58mg14%
Monounsaturated15gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.8mg5.1%
Phosphorus106mg15%
Polyunsaturated8gN/A
Potassium257mg5%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg8.3%
Sodium115mg5%
Sugars, added7gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg22.1%
Water13gN/A
Zinc2mg14%