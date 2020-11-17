Gingerbread Pecan Pear Cake with Maple Pecan Caramel

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Grease and flour a large loaf pan.

In a large mixing bowl, beat the butter and sugar until light and fluffy, 2 to 3 minutes.

Add the molasses and beat until mixed.

Add the eggs, one at a time, and beat after each addition until fully combined.

Add the vanilla and beat until mixed.

In another bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, ground cloves, cinnamon, and ginger.

Add about half of the dry mixture to the egg mixture and beat until just combined.

Add the yogurt, mixing in until just combined.

Add the remaining dry ingredients and mix in until just combined.

The mixture will be very thick.

Spoon the mixture into the prepared loaf pan and smooth out the top.

Carefully press the poached pears down into the batter, in a line (make sure that each pear is fully submerged in the batter, except for the tops, and that the pears do not touch the sides of the pan).

Line the exposed portion of the batter on the top of the pan with the pecan halves.

Bake in the preheated oven for 1 hour and up to 1 hour 10 minutes.

Insert a tester into the cake to make sure it is cooked through.