Gingerbread Cocktail

November 17, 2020 | 12:55pm
Festive cocktail for the holidays
Courtesy of McCormick

During your holiday party, try sipping on this deliciously sweet cocktail. This cocktail recipe takes all of the wonderful flavors you love in a gingerbread cookie in the form of a boozy beverage.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick 

Ingredients

  • 1/2 Cup half-and-half
  • 1 Ounce coffee liqueur
  • 1 Teaspoon molasses
  • 1/4 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 Teaspoon ground ginger

Directions

Place all ingredients in a cocktail shaker; stir to dissolve molasses.

Fill cocktail shaker two-thirds full with ice; shake until well mixed and chilled.

Strain into a martini glass.

Serve immediately.

Nutritional Facts
Servings1
Calories Per Serving276
Total Fat14g22%
Sugar21gN/A
Saturated9g44%
Cholesterol45mg15%
Protein4g7%
Carbs25g8%
Vitamin A117µg13%
Vitamin B120.4µg16.6%
Vitamin C1mg1%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.6%
Vitamin E0.4mg2.8%
Vitamin K2µg1%
Calcium149mg15%
Fiber0.4g1.6%
Folate (food)4µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)4µg1%
Iron0.6mg3.2%
Magnesium31mg7%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.3mg1.6%
Phosphorus120mg17%
Polyunsaturated0.6gN/A
Potassium277mg6%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg14.2%
Sodium55mg2%
Sugars, added5gN/A
Water108gN/A
Zinc0.7mg6.1%
