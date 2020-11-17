Gingerbread Cocktail

November 17, 2020 | 12:55pm
Courtesy of McCormick
During your holiday party, try sipping on this deliciously sweet cocktail. This cocktail recipe takes all of the wonderful flavors you love in a gingerbread cookie in the form of a boozy beverage.
Ingredients
- 1/2 Cup half-and-half
- 1 Ounce coffee liqueur
- 1 Teaspoon molasses
- 1/4 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/4 Teaspoon ground ginger
Directions
Place all ingredients in a cocktail shaker; stir to dissolve molasses.
Fill cocktail shaker two-thirds full with ice; shake until well mixed and chilled.
Strain into a martini glass.
Serve immediately.
Servings1
Calories Per Serving276
Total Fat14g22%
Sugar21gN/A
Saturated9g44%
Cholesterol45mg15%
Protein4g7%
Carbs25g8%
Vitamin A117µg13%
Vitamin B120.4µg16.6%
Vitamin C1mg1%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.6%
Vitamin E0.4mg2.8%
Vitamin K2µg1%
Calcium149mg15%
Fiber0.4g1.6%
Folate (food)4µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)4µg1%
Iron0.6mg3.2%
Magnesium31mg7%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.3mg1.6%
Phosphorus120mg17%
Polyunsaturated0.6gN/A
Potassium277mg6%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg14.2%
Sodium55mg2%
Sugars, added5gN/A
Water108gN/A
Zinc0.7mg6.1%