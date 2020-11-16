Gingerbread Biscotti

Take a classic biscotti cookie and make it festive in time for your Christmas party. These cookies are filled with nuts and oats that also have a blend of some of the common spices found in gingerbread. Perfect as dunkers for your hot chocolate or coffee.
Ingredients
- 2 Cups flour
- 1 Cup old-fashioned oats
- 3/4 Cups firmly packed dark brown sugar
- 1 Teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 Teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1 Teaspoon gingerbread spice
- 2 eggs
- 1/4 Cup molasses
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
- 3/4 Cups coarsely chopped pecans
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F.
Mix flour, oats, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt and gingerbread spice in medium bowl until well blended.
Set aside.
Beat eggs, molasses and vanilla in a large bowl with an electric mixer on low speed until well blended.
Gradually add flour mixture, beating just until blended.
Stir in pecans.
Divide dough in half on a lightly floured work surface.
Roll each half into a log, about 12 inches long and 2 inches wide.
Transfer logs to a greased baking sheet.
Bake 30 minutes or until golden brown and firm to touch.
Cool logs on wire rack 10 minutes.
Reduce oven temperature to 300°F.
Transfer logs to cutting board.
Using a sharp serrated knife, cut logs diagonally into 1/2-inch thick slices.
Place slices, cut sides down, in a single layer on baking sheets.
Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until crisp and golden, turning biscotti over halfway through cook time.
Remove biscotti to wire racks; cool completely.
Store in an airtight container for up to 1 week.