4.5
2 ratings

Gingerbread Biscotti

November 16, 2020 | 4:51pm
Holiday cookie dunkers
Courtesy of McCormick

Take a classic biscotti cookie and make it festive in time for your Christmas party. These cookies are filled with nuts and oats that also have a blend of some of the common spices found in gingerbread. Perfect as dunkers for your hot chocolate or coffee.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
1 h 5 m
20 m
(prepare time)
45 m
(cook time)
18
Servings
169
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 2 Cups flour
  • 1 Cup old-fashioned oats
  • 3/4 Cups firmly packed dark brown sugar
  • 1 Teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 Teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1 Teaspoon gingerbread spice
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/4 Cup molasses
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 3/4 Cups coarsely chopped pecans

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Mix flour, oats, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt and gingerbread spice in medium bowl until well blended.

Set aside.

Beat eggs, molasses and vanilla in a large bowl with an electric mixer on low speed until well blended.

Gradually add flour mixture, beating just until blended.

Stir in pecans.

Divide dough in half on a lightly floured work surface.

Roll each half into a log, about 12 inches long and 2 inches wide.

Transfer logs to a greased baking sheet.

Bake 30 minutes or until golden brown and firm to touch.

Cool logs on wire rack 10 minutes.

Reduce oven temperature to 300°F.

Transfer logs to cutting board.

Using a sharp serrated knife, cut logs diagonally into 1/2-inch thick slices.

Place slices, cut sides down, in a single layer on baking sheets.

Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until crisp and golden, turning biscotti over halfway through cook time.

Remove biscotti to wire racks; cool completely.

Store in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

Nutritional Facts
Servings18
Calories Per Serving169
Total Fat5g7%
Sugar13gN/A
Saturated0.7g3.4%
Cholesterol19mg6%
Protein3g6%
Carbs29g10%
Vitamin A8µg1%
Vitamin E0.1mg0.9%
Vitamin K0.3µg0.3%
Calcium49mg5%
Fiber1g5%
Folate (food)9µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)10µg3%
Folic acid1µgN/A
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium36mg9%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.4mg2.5%
Phosphorus87mg12%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium155mg3%
Sodium108mg4%
Sugars, added12gN/A
Water8gN/A
Zinc0.5mg4.9%
Tags
allspice
best recipes
Christmas
cinnamon
dessert
ginger
new years
nutmeg
oats
pecans
winter recipe
