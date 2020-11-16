Gingerbread Biscotti

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Mix flour, oats, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt and gingerbread spice in medium bowl until well blended.

Set aside.

Beat eggs, molasses and vanilla in a large bowl with an electric mixer on low speed until well blended.

Gradually add flour mixture, beating just until blended.

Stir in pecans.

Divide dough in half on a lightly floured work surface.

Roll each half into a log, about 12 inches long and 2 inches wide.

Transfer logs to a greased baking sheet.

Bake 30 minutes or until golden brown and firm to touch.

Cool logs on wire rack 10 minutes.

Reduce oven temperature to 300°F.

Transfer logs to cutting board.

Using a sharp serrated knife, cut logs diagonally into 1/2-inch thick slices.

Place slices, cut sides down, in a single layer on baking sheets.

Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until crisp and golden, turning biscotti over halfway through cook time.

Remove biscotti to wire racks; cool completely.

Store in an airtight container for up to 1 week.