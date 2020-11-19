Ginger Ice Cream

November 19, 2020 | 12:51pm
This ice cream recipe uses grated ginger root and will give that warm flavor from the spice while still enjoying cool yummy ice cream.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup milk
- 1 (1/4-inch) chunk ginger root, grated
- 1 Cup half and half
- 2 Cups whipping cream
- 1/2 Cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar
Directions
Scald milk over medium heat in a saucepan.
When milk is almost boiling, remove from heat and add ginger root.
Let steep until cool.
Combine half and half, whipping cream and sugar.
Whisk to blend.
Add milk, pouring through a strainer to remove ginger root.
Stir again to make sure sugar is well absorbed.
Freeze according to manufacturer's instructions.
Then pack into a glass or metal dish and freeze for at least 1 hour.
Makes 1 quart, or 6 servings.
