4.5
2 ratings

Ginger Ice Cream

November 19, 2020 | 12:51pm
Warm flavors in cool ice cream
Ginger Ice Cream
SMarina/iStock via Getty Images

This ice cream recipe uses grated ginger root and will give that warm flavor from the spice while still enjoying cool yummy ice cream.

This recipe was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
1 h 20 m
10 m
(prepare time)
1 h 10 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
384
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup milk
  • 1 (1/4-inch) chunk ginger root, grated
  • 1 Cup half and half
  • 2 Cups whipping cream
  • 1/2 Cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar

Directions

Scald milk over medium heat in a saucepan.

When milk is almost boiling, remove from heat and add ginger root.

Let steep until cool.

Combine half and half, whipping cream and sugar.

Whisk to blend.

Add milk, pouring through a strainer to remove ginger root.

Stir again to make sure sugar is well absorbed.

Freeze according to manufacturer's instructions.

Then pack into a glass or metal dish and freeze for at least 1 hour.

Makes 1 quart, or 6 servings.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving384
Total Fat31g47%
Sugar25gN/A
Saturated19g95%
Cholesterol107mg36%
Protein4g8%
Carbs25g8%
Vitamin A280µg31%
Vitamin B120.5µg19.8%
Vitamin C1mg1.1%
Vitamin D1µg7%
Vitamin E0.9mg5.8%
Vitamin K3µg2%
Calcium144mg14%
Folate (food)7µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)7µg2%
Magnesium15mg4%
Monounsaturated9gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.1mg0.7%
Phosphorus122mg17%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium194mg4%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg17.9%
Sodium62mg3%
Sugars, added19gN/A
Water121gN/A
Zinc0.6mg5.1%
