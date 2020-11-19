  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Ginger Creme Custard

November 19, 2020 | 12:42pm
Creamy custard with strong flavors
Ginger Creme Custard
If you're looking for something different from pumpkin or gingerbread recipes for the holidays? This dessert is a sweet, creamy custard combined with the strong flavors from ginger root.

This recipe is by Robin Mather Jenkins and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
55 m
10 m
(prepare time)
45 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
371
Calories Per Serving

Notes

For the classic creme brulee topping, chill the custards 2 hours; sprinkle 1 tablespoon of sugar evenly over the surface of each custard. Place ramekins under broiler until sugar caramelizes, 3-5 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 1 container (1 pint) whipping cream
  • 4 Cups milk
  • 1 piece (4-inches long) ginger root, skin on, chopped
  • 6 egg yolks
  • 2 whole eggs
  • 3/4 Cups sugar

Directions

Heat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit.

Combine the cream and milk in a large, heavy saucepan; heat over medium-high heat until hot.

Remove from heat; add the ginger.

Cover with plastic wrap.

Let stand 30 minutes.

Whisk the egg yolks, whole eggs and sugar together in a separate bowl until sugar dissolves.

Heat the cream mixture again until hot; slowly add a small amount to the egg mixture, whisking constantly.

Slowly whisk in the remaining cream mixture.

Strain the mixture through a fine strainer; pour into eight 4 1/2-ounce ramekins.

Place in a large, heavy roasting pan.

Add water halfway up the sides of the ramekins; place in oven.

Cook until set but still jiggly in the center, about 45 minutes.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving371
Total Fat26g40%
Sugar27gN/A
Saturated15g76%
Cholesterol228mg76%
Protein8g16%
Carbs27g9%
Vitamin A279µg31%
Vitamin B121µg40%
Vitamin B60.1mg9%
Vitamin C0.5mg0.5%
Vitamin D3µg18%
Vitamin E1mg6.6%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium199mg20%
Folate (food)28µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)28µg7%
Iron0.5mg3%
Magnesium19mg5%
Monounsaturated8gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.2mg1%
Phosphorus200mg29%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium253mg5%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg29.8%
Sodium93mg4%
Sugars, added19gN/A
Water160gN/A
Zinc1mg8.9%
