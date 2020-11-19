Ginger Creme Custard

If you're looking for something different from pumpkin or gingerbread recipes for the holidays? This dessert is a sweet, creamy custard combined with the strong flavors from ginger root.
This recipe is by Robin Mather Jenkins and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Notes
For the classic creme brulee topping, chill the custards 2 hours; sprinkle 1 tablespoon of sugar evenly over the surface of each custard. Place ramekins under broiler until sugar caramelizes, 3-5 minutes.
Ingredients
- 1 container (1 pint) whipping cream
- 4 Cups milk
- 1 piece (4-inches long) ginger root, skin on, chopped
- 6 egg yolks
- 2 whole eggs
- 3/4 Cups sugar
Directions
Heat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit.
Combine the cream and milk in a large, heavy saucepan; heat over medium-high heat until hot.
Remove from heat; add the ginger.
Cover with plastic wrap.
Let stand 30 minutes.
Whisk the egg yolks, whole eggs and sugar together in a separate bowl until sugar dissolves.
Heat the cream mixture again until hot; slowly add a small amount to the egg mixture, whisking constantly.
Slowly whisk in the remaining cream mixture.
Strain the mixture through a fine strainer; pour into eight 4 1/2-ounce ramekins.
Place in a large, heavy roasting pan.
Add water halfway up the sides of the ramekins; place in oven.
Cook until set but still jiggly in the center, about 45 minutes.