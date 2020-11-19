Ginger Creme Custard

Heat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit.

Combine the cream and milk in a large, heavy saucepan; heat over medium-high heat until hot.

Remove from heat; add the ginger.

Cover with plastic wrap.

Let stand 30 minutes.

Whisk the egg yolks, whole eggs and sugar together in a separate bowl until sugar dissolves.

Heat the cream mixture again until hot; slowly add a small amount to the egg mixture, whisking constantly.

Slowly whisk in the remaining cream mixture.

Strain the mixture through a fine strainer; pour into eight 4 1/2-ounce ramekins.

Place in a large, heavy roasting pan.

Add water halfway up the sides of the ramekins; place in oven.

Cook until set but still jiggly in the center, about 45 minutes.