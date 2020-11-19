  1. Home
Gin Gin Mule

November 19, 2020 | 11:05am
Gin substitutes the vodka
This tasty cocktail concoction is a variant of the classic Moscow Mule. Gin replaces the vodka that normally goes into this cocktail. It's the perfect cocktail you need to help keep you warm during the winter.

This recipe is by Joe Gray and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
8 m
3 m
(prepare time)
5 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
224
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 Ounce gin
  • 1 Ounce fresh lime juice
  • 1 Ounce simple syrup
  • 1 1/2 Ounce ginger beer
  • 3 sprigs mint

Directions

For the simple syrup, heat 1 part water and 1 part sugar to a boil in a small saucepan.

Lower heat; simmer until sugar dissolves, 3 minutes.

Cool.

Keeps in the refrigerator, covered, for several days.

Measure the gin, lime juice, simple syrup and 2 sprigs mint into a mixing glass.

Muddle well to extract the mint's flavor.

Add ginger beer; shake until the mixing glass is cold.

Strain into a tall, ice-filled glass.

Garnish with a mint sprig.

Nutritional Facts
Servings1
Calories Per Serving224
Total Fat0.3g0.4%
Sugar25gN/A
Protein1g2%
Carbs30g10%
Vitamin A70µg8%
Vitamin C13mg15%
Vitamin K0.2µg0.1%
Calcium77mg8%
Fiber2g10%
Folate (food)39µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)39µg10%
Iron5mg29%
Magnesium27mg6%
Niacin (B3)0.4mg2.5%
Phosphorus27mg4%
Polyunsaturated0.1gN/A
Potassium208mg4%
Sodium31mg1%
Sugars, added21gN/A
Water128gN/A
Zinc0.5mg4.3%
