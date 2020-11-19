Gin Gin Mule

November 19, 2020 | 11:05am
Courtesy of Tribune Archives
This tasty cocktail concoction is a variant of the classic Moscow Mule. Gin replaces the vodka that normally goes into this cocktail. It's the perfect cocktail you need to help keep you warm during the winter.
This recipe is by Joe Gray and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 Ounce gin
- 1 Ounce fresh lime juice
- 1 Ounce simple syrup
- 1 1/2 Ounce ginger beer
- 3 sprigs mint
Directions
For the simple syrup, heat 1 part water and 1 part sugar to a boil in a small saucepan.
Lower heat; simmer until sugar dissolves, 3 minutes.
Cool.
Keeps in the refrigerator, covered, for several days.
Measure the gin, lime juice, simple syrup and 2 sprigs mint into a mixing glass.
Muddle well to extract the mint's flavor.
Add ginger beer; shake until the mixing glass is cold.
Strain into a tall, ice-filled glass.
Garnish with a mint sprig.
Servings1
Calories Per Serving224
Total Fat0.3g0.4%
Sugar25gN/A
Protein1g2%
Carbs30g10%
Vitamin A70µg8%
Vitamin C13mg15%
Vitamin K0.2µg0.1%
Calcium77mg8%
Fiber2g10%
Folate (food)39µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)39µg10%
Iron5mg29%
Magnesium27mg6%
Niacin (B3)0.4mg2.5%
Phosphorus27mg4%
Polyunsaturated0.1gN/A
Potassium208mg4%
Sodium31mg1%
Sugars, added21gN/A
Water128gN/A
Zinc0.5mg4.3%