Giddy-up Grapefruit Sour

August 17, 2020 | 11:44am
Courtesy of Corralejo Reposado Tequila
There are endless variations to a classic sour cocktail. This one combines tart grapefruit juice with smooth Corralejo Reposado tequila. Jalapeño simple syrup gives it a little giddy-up.
Recipe courtesy of Corralejo Reposado Tequila
Ingredients
- 2 Ounces Corralejo Reposado Tequila
- 1 Ounce grapefruit juice
- 1 Ounce lime juice
- 1/2 Ounce jalapeño simple syrup
- 1 egg white
Directions
Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice.
Shake hard to chill and combine ingredients.
Strain out ice and shake hard again.
Strain into your glass.
Garnish and enjoy!
Servings1
Calories Per Serving200
Sugar14gN/A
Protein3g6%
Carbs16g5%
Vitamin A0.9µg0.1%
Vitamin C19mg21%
Vitamin E0.1mg0.8%
Vitamin K0.2µg0.1%
Calcium10mg1%
Fiber0.1g0.6%
Folate (food)7µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)7µg2%
Iron0.6mg3.5%
Magnesium10mg2%
Niacin (B3)0.1mg0.9%
Phosphorus16mg2%
Potassium132mg3%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg10.5%
Sodium53mg2%
Sugars, added10gN/A
Water116gN/A