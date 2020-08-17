  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Giddy-up Grapefruit Sour

August 17, 2020 | 11:44am
This cocktail is vibrant
Giddy-up Grapefruit Sour
Courtesy of Corralejo Reposado Tequila

There are endless variations to a classic sour cocktail. This one combines tart grapefruit juice with smooth Corralejo Reposado tequila. Jalapeño simple syrup gives it a little giddy-up.

Recipe courtesy of Corralejo Reposado Tequila

Ready in
5 m
5 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
200
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 2 Ounces Corralejo Reposado Tequila
  • 1 Ounce grapefruit juice
  • 1 Ounce lime juice
  • 1/2 Ounce jalapeño simple syrup
  • 1 egg white

Directions

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. 

Shake hard to chill and combine ingredients.

Strain out ice and shake hard again.

Strain into your glass. 

Garnish and enjoy!

Nutritional Facts
Servings1
Calories Per Serving200
Sugar14gN/A
Protein3g6%
Carbs16g5%
Vitamin A0.9µg0.1%
Vitamin C19mg21%
Vitamin E0.1mg0.8%
Vitamin K0.2µg0.1%
Calcium10mg1%
Fiber0.1g0.6%
Folate (food)7µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)7µg2%
Iron0.6mg3.5%
Magnesium10mg2%
Niacin (B3)0.1mg0.9%
Phosphorus16mg2%
Potassium132mg3%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg10.5%
Sodium53mg2%
Sugars, added10gN/A
Water116gN/A
