Ghostly Chocolate Cupcakes

This is a really simple boxed cupcake recipe with an added little touch that makes it just that much more delectable!
Recipe courtesy of Simple Mills.
Preheat the oven to 350°F and prepare muffin tin.
In a large mixing bowl, make chocolate muffins according to box.
Add 2 Tbsp batter to 10 lined muffin tin compartments.
If desired, place a peanut butter cup on top of the batter, then cover it with 1 1/2 Tbsp additional batter, or simply fill muffin cups with batter.
Bake for 18 minutes, until risen and firm to the touch.
Cool for 5 minutes in pan before placing on a wire rack to cool completely.
Melt chocolate and using a toothpick, draw ghost's eyes and mouth onto marshmallows.
Assemble cupcakes: Apply desired amount of frosting to the tops of each cupcake, top each cupcake with a marshmallow ghost.