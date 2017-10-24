  1. Home
Ghostly Chocolate Cupcakes
These are the cutest Halloween treats you will ever make!
Oct 24, 2017 | 5:28 pm
Ghostly Chocolate Cupcakes

This is a really simple boxed cupcake recipe with an added little touch that makes it just that much more delectable!

Recipe courtesy of Simple Mills.

10
Servings
77
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 large eggs
  • 1/2 Cup water
  • 3 Tablespoons oil
  • 1 box Simple Mills Chocolate Muffin and Cake Mix
  • 10 white chocolate peanut butter cups, removed from wrappers (optional)
  • desired amount of Simple Mills Organic Chocolate Frosting
  • 10 large marshmellows
  • 2oz. melted dark chocolate (for ghost faces)

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350°F and prepare muffin tin.

In a large mixing bowl, make chocolate muffins according to box.

Add 2 Tbsp batter to 10 lined muffin tin compartments.

If desired, place a peanut butter cup on top of the batter, then cover it with 1 1/2 Tbsp additional batter, or simply fill muffin cups with batter.

Bake for 18 minutes, until risen and firm to the touch.

Cool for 5 minutes in pan before placing on a wire rack to cool completely.

Melt chocolate and using a toothpick, draw ghost's eyes and mouth onto marshmallows.

Assemble cupcakes: Apply desired amount of frosting to the tops of each cupcake, top each cupcake with a marshmallow ghost.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
6g
9%
Sugar
3g
3%
Saturated Fat
2g
8%
Carbohydrate, by difference
5g
4%
Protein
1g
2%
Vitamin A, RAE
13µg
2%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
4µg
4%
Calcium, Ca
11mg
1%
Choline, total
2mg
0%
Fiber, total dietary
1g
4%
Folate, total
4µg
1%
Iron, Fe
1mg
6%
Magnesium, Mg
11mg
3%
Phosphorus, P
20mg
3%
Selenium, Se
1µg
2%
Sodium, Na
6mg
0%
Water
8g
0%
