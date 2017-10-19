Ghostly Chocolate Cupcakes

Preheat the oven to 350°F and prepare muffin tin with non-stick spray.

In a large mixing bowl, make chocolate muffins according to box.

Add 2 tablespoons batter to 10 lilned muffin tin comopartments.

If desired, place a peanut butter cup on top of the batter, then cover it with 1 1/2 tablespoons of additional batter, or simply fill muffin cups with batter.

Bake for 18 minutes, until risen and firm to the touch.

Cool for 5 minutes in pan before placing on a wire rack to cool completely.

Melt chocolate and using a toothpick, draw ghost's eyes and mouth onto marshmellows.

Assemble cupcakes: Apply desired amount of frosting to the tops of each cupcake, top each cupcake with a marshmellow ghost!

Happy Halloween!