German Potato Salad

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add in potatoes making sure they are covered by 1 inch of water or more. Boil until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain potatoes, slice them in 1/4-inch rounds and place in a large mixing bowl.

While potatoes boil, fry bacon until crisp, then remove from pan, leaving the reserve bacon grease.

Saute onion in bacon grease until golden. Whisk in sugar, vinegar, mustard, celery salt, salt, and pepper until heated through, 1 to 2 minutes. Pour over potatoes.

Crumble bacon over the potato mixture and gently stir.

Garnish with chives. Serve either warm or chilled.