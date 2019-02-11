  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

German Potato Salad

By
Editor
Try this twist on the classic American potato salad
German Potato Salad
Shutterstock

German potato salad is a traditional potato side dish brought over to the United States by immigrants from southern Germany. Unlike American potato salad, which is made with a mayonnaise-based dressing, German potato salad dressing is made from a mixture of bacon drippings, vinegar and Dijon mustard. Red potatoes are traditionally used, but Yukon Gold potatoes work well, too.

 

8
Servings
240
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 Pounds large red-skinned potatoes or Yukon Gold potatoes, unpeeled
  • 1/2 Pound thick-cut bacon
  • 1 medium sweet yellow onion, finely chopped
  • 1/4 Cup white sugar
  • 1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/3 Cup white vinegar
  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon celery salt
  • Coarse ground pepper to taste
  • Chopped chives, for garnish (optional)

Directions

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add in potatoes making sure they are covered by 1 inch of water or more. Boil until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain potatoes, slice them in 1/4-inch rounds and place in a large mixing bowl.

While potatoes boil, fry bacon until crisp, then remove from pan, leaving the reserve bacon grease.

Saute onion in bacon grease until golden. Whisk in sugar, vinegar, mustard, celery salt, salt, and pepper until heated through, 1 to 2 minutes. Pour over potatoes.

Crumble bacon over the potato mixture and gently stir.

Garnish with chives. Serve either warm or chilled.

 

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
11g
18%
Sugar
8g
N/A
Saturated Fat
4g
19%
Cholesterol
19mg
6%
Protein
6g
12%
Carbs
28g
9%
Vitamin A
3µg
N/A
Vitamin B12
0.1µg
5.9%
Vitamin B6
0.4mg
33.3%
Vitamin C
24mg
26%
Vitamin D
0.1µg
0.8%
Vitamin E
0.1mg
1%
Vitamin K
4µg
3%
Calcium
24mg
2%
Fiber
3g
12%
Folate (food)
21µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
21µg
5%
Iron
1mg
6%
Magnesium
33mg
8%
Monounsaturated
5g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
2mg
15%
Phosphorus
113mg
16%
Polyunsaturated
2g
N/A
Potassium
567mg
12%
Sodium
409mg
17%
Sugars, added
6g
N/A
Thiamin (B1)
0.2mg
15%
Zinc
0.7mg
6.5%
