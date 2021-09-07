Step 1: Cut 1 (8 pound) boneless leg of lamb into two even pieces. Use a very sharp small knife to cut small slits in the lamb at regular intervals; insert a sliver of garlic (cut from 3 to 5 large cloves) into each slit as you go.

Step 2: In a small dish, combine 10 crushed cardamom pods (or 1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom), 2 teaspoons ground coriander, 2 teaspoons ground cumin, 2 teaspoons salt, 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon, 1 teaspoon ground black pepper and 1 teaspoon crushed fennel seeds (optional).

Step 3: Rub the spices into the lamb on all sides. The lamb can be refrigerated in a glass dish, covered lightly with butcher paper, for 8 hours or up to 3 days.

Step 4: Prepare a charcoal grill or heat a gas grill to medium hot. If using, soak 2 cups cherry or apple wood chips in water to cover, about 30 minutes. Then drain and periodically sprinkle the chips over the hot coals. (If using a gas grill, set the chips on a piece of foil and place the packet over the heat source.)

Step 5: Spray or brush lamb on all sides with olive oil. Place the lamb directly over the heat source. Cover the grill; cook, 12 minutes. Turn lamb over. Cover grill; continue grilling until a meat thermometer registers 140 F when inserted in the thickest portion, about 11 to 13 minutes more.

Step 6: Transfer lamb to a cutting board. Cover loosely with foil; let stand, about 10 to 15 minutes.

Step 7: Use a very sharp knife to slice the lamb thinly. Serve with the cucumber yogurt sauce (recipe follows).