Game Day Burger Recipe

The Daily Meal is spending football season getting favorite game-day and tailgating recipes from chef supporters of Taste of the NFL. This week chefs Mike Price and Joey Campanaro of Market Table in NYC are sharing their recipe for their signature Game Day Burger. A delicious burger is always the sign of a great tailgate, so fire up the grill.
For more information or to donate to your favorite team and city visit KickHungerChallenge.com, where 100 percent of the proceeds generated from the Kick Hunger Challenge go directly back to local communities in the 32 NFL cities. And for more information on and tickets to Taste of the NFL’s 25th annual star-studded Party with a Purpose tasting event on Super Bowl Eve, click here.
Slice the yellow onion ¼ inch thick and sauté in 1 tablespoon of butter over medium heat until golden brown and caramelized. Reserve.
Season burgers with salt and pepper on both sides and grill over medium to high heat until charred and medium rare. Top the burgers with the warm caramelized onions followed by the sliced Cheddar cheese.
While the cheese is melting, half and toast the bun over the grill. Place the burgers on the bun and serve with lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup, mayonnaise, and mustard. Serve with either potato chips or French fries.