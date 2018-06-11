  1. Home
Game Day Burger Recipe

Jun 11, 2018 | 2:00 pm
By
Contributor
The Daily Meal is spending football season getting favorite game-day recipes from chef supporters of Taste of the NFL
burger
istockphoto.com

The Daily Meal is spending football season getting favorite game-day and tailgating recipes from chef supporters of Taste of the NFL. This week chefs Mike Price and Joey Campanaro of Market Table in NYC are sharing their recipe for their signature Game Day Burger. A delicious burger is always the sign of a great tailgate, so fire up the grill.

1358
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients

Notes

Ingredients

  • 2 medium yellow onions
  • 1 Tablespoon butter
  • 8 eight-ounce patties, such as ground Pat LaFrieda special blend beef
  • Salt, to taste
  • Pepper, to taste
  • 1 Pound sliced sharp white Cheddar cheese
  • 8 hamburger buns
  • 1 head bib lettuce
  • 2 red beefsteak tomatoes
  • 1 Cup sliced full sour pickles
  • Ketchup, for garnish
  • Mayonnaise, for garnish
  • Mustard, for garnish
  • French fries or potato chips, for serving

Directions

Slice the yellow onion ¼ inch thick and sauté in 1 tablespoon of butter over medium heat until golden brown and caramelized. Reserve.

Season burgers with salt and pepper on both sides and grill over medium to high heat until charred and medium rare. Top the burgers with the warm caramelized onions followed by the sliced Cheddar cheese.

While the cheese is melting, half and toast the bun over the grill. Place the burgers on the bun and serve with lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup, mayonnaise, and mustard. Serve with either potato chips or French fries.

Burger Shopping Tip

Most cattle are fed a diet of grass until they are sent to a feedlot – where they are finished on corn. When possible, choose beef from cattle that are “100% grass fed” - it will be more expensive, but better for your health.

Burger Cooking Tip

The method used to cook beef is dependent on the cut. Cuts that are more tender, like filet mignon, should be cooked for a relatively short amount of time over high heat by grilling or sautéing. While less tender cuts, like brisket and short ribs, should be cooked for a longer time with lower heat by braising or stewing.

Burger Wine Pairing

Most red wines, including cabernet sauvignon, cabernet franc, mourvèdre, Rhône blends, zinfandel, petite sirah, nebbiolo, nero d'avola, primitivo, barbera, and sangiovese.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
67g
100%
Sugar
10g
N/A
Saturated Fat
34g
100%
Cholesterol
409mg
100%
Protein
136g
100%
Carbs
55g
18%
Vitamin A
430µg
48%
Vitamin B12
11µg
100%
Vitamin B6
3mg
100%
Vitamin C
15mg
26%
Vitamin D
1µg
N/A
Vitamin E
2mg
12%
Vitamin K
82µg
100%
Calcium
1015mg
100%
Fiber
5g
20%
Folate (food)
114µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
237µg
59%
Folic acid
72µg
N/A
Iron
14mg
76%
Magnesium
170mg
42%
Monounsaturated
22g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
27mg
100%
Phosphorus
1665mg
100%
Polyunsaturated
5g
N/A
Potassium
2251mg
64%
Riboflavin (B2)
2mg
88%
Sodium
1985mg
83%
Thiamin (B1)
1mg
67%
Trans
3g
N/A
Zinc
29mg
100%
More from EdamamHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.

