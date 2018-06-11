Game Day Burger Recipe

Slice the yellow onion ¼ inch thick and sauté in 1 tablespoon of butter over medium heat until golden brown and caramelized. Reserve.

Season burgers with salt and pepper on both sides and grill over medium to high heat until charred and medium rare. Top the burgers with the warm caramelized onions followed by the sliced Cheddar cheese.

While the cheese is melting, half and toast the bun over the grill. Place the burgers on the bun and serve with lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup, mayonnaise, and mustard. Serve with either potato chips or French fries.