Galletas Cookies
The classic Mexican Cookie
Nov 15, 2017 | 12:07 pm
cookies

This is a really simple cookie to make, and has very few ingredients. if you're looking for a way to brighten up your dessert spread.

30
Servings
77
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 Cup all-purpose flour
  • 2/3 Cups sugar
  • 1/2 Teaspoon baking powder
  • 3 egg yolks
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 Cup butter
  • 1/4 Cup sprinkles

Directions

Preheat oven to 375ºF.

In a mixer beat the butter and sugar together until the mixture becomes light and fluffy. Add the egg yokls and vanilla extract. Continue mixing.

Sift the flour, baking powder and salt into the mixture and stir it together.

Line a sheet pan with parchment paper and grease it.

Shape the dough into small balls and flatten with the back of a spoon. Or roll out the dough and use a fun cookie cutter to achieve the shape you want. Place the cookies on the sheet pan.

Bake for 10-12 minutes or until golden brown.
 

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
2g
3%
Sugar
1g
1%
Cholesterol
1mg
0%
Carbohydrate, by difference
13g
10%
Protein
1g
2%
Calcium, Ca
3mg
0%
Choline, total
1mg
0%
Fiber, total dietary
1g
4%
Folate, total
20µg
5%
Iron, Fe
1mg
6%
Magnesium, Mg
3mg
1%
Niacin
1mg
7%
Phosphorus, P
13mg
2%
Selenium, Se
4µg
7%
Sodium, Na
17mg
1%
Water
2g
0%
