Galletas Cookies

Preheat oven to 375ºF.

In a mixer beat the butter and sugar together until the mixture becomes light and fluffy. Add the egg yokls and vanilla extract. Continue mixing.

Sift the flour, baking powder and salt into the mixture and stir it together.

Line a sheet pan with parchment paper and grease it.

Shape the dough into small balls and flatten with the back of a spoon. Or roll out the dough and use a fun cookie cutter to achieve the shape you want. Place the cookies on the sheet pan.

Bake for 10-12 minutes or until golden brown.

