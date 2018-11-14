Fueling With Gravlax

Tools:

Plastic wrap

Cookie sheet with sides or jelly roll pan (must fit in refrigerator)

Second cookie sheet or large plate

Tweezers

Bag of dried beans, coffee, or pie weights

Preparation:

Place large sheets of plastic wrap on cookie sheets; you will be wrapping the salmon in these.

Lay salmon sides out on cookie sheets skin side down on top of plastic wrap.

Using tweezers, remove any pin bones you would like out.

Drizzle each side of the salmon with 1/2 tablespoon of gin or vodka.

In a small bowl, combine salt, sugar, and pepper. Evenly spread mixture over both filets.

Evenly place dill on both filets. Drizzle remaining gin or vodka over the dill.

Carefully place one filet on top of the other — flesh to flesh, tail to tail.

Quickly and tightly wrap filets sandwiched together, so that any liquid is captured.

Place a second cookie sheet or large plate on top and place a pound of beans, coffee, or pie weights on top.

Place in refrigerator for 3-6 days. Every 12 hours, flip; every 24 hours, open plastic wrap and baste with liquids rendered.

When ready, fish will have lost its translucence. Slice and enjoy.

Gravlax will keep, covered and chilled, for up to a week in your refrigerator. It also freezes very well.