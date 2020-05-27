Fruit Pizza

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Line a 14-inch pizza pan with parchment paper. (Or grease the pan if you don’t have parchment.)

Spread the cookie dough over the pan, leaving at least 1 inch of space around the edges. A rolling pin helps makes the top smoother.

Bake the crust for 16-20 minutes, or until golden brown.

Let the crust cool completely, at least 30 minutes.

Carefully lift up each end of the parchment paper and slide the pizza crust onto the surface that it will be served on.

Spread an even layer of Hood Cottage Cheese over the top of the crust.

Use a pizza cutter to create the slices now, before you add the fruit. Slide the slices back into place to form a tight circle.

Create a fun design using the fruit, don’t be afraid to let the fruit overlap from one slice to another.

Once your design is complete, use a thin knife, (such as a pairing knife), to carefully slice the fruit that is overlapping in between slices to make it easier for slices to be removed without disrupting the design.

Top with fresh mint and serve!