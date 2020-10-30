  1. Home
Prev Recipe
Frozen Mexican Hot Chocolate

October 30, 2020 | 3:13pm
Cool down with (frozen) hot chocolate
Photo courtesy of Imperial Sugar.

Who says hot chocolate is only for winter? This thick and creamy frozen Mexican hot chocolate is spiked with cinnamon and cayenne pepper for the ultimate summer drink.

Recipe courtesy of Imperial Sugar. 

Ingredients

For the frozen hot chocolate

  • 3 Ounces dark chocolate
  • 2 Tablespoons Imperial Sugar Extra Fine Granulated Sugar
  • 2 1/2 Teaspoons hot chocolate mix
  • 1/2 Teaspoon cinnamon, plus more for garnish
  • 1/4 Teaspoon cayenne pepper, plus more for garnish
  • 1 1/2 Cup milk
  • 2 to 3 Cups ice

For the whipped cream

  • 1 Cup heavy cream, cold
  • 2 Tablespoons Imperial Sugar Powdered Sugar Shaker
  • 1/2 Teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

For the frozen hot chocolate

Finely chop dark chocolate into uniform pieces. Place chocolate in a medium mixing bowl and melt at 30-second intervals in the microwave on half power, stirring between each. Alternatively, melt chocolate in a double boiler over low heat on the stovetop, stirring frequently. Once chocolate is melted, stir in sugar, hot chocolate mix, cinnamon and cayenne pepper. Add in 1/2 cup of milk and stir until chocolate mixture is fully incorporated.

Pour into blender along with rest of milk and 2 cups of ice. Blend until well combined. If a thicker consistency is desired, blend with 1 more cup of ice. Divide between 2 glasses and top with whipped cream. Sprinkle with cinnamon and cayenne pepper for garnish, if desired.

For the whipped cream

Using an electric mixer, beat cold heavy cream with powdered sugar and vanilla extract until soft peaks form. For a thicker whipped cream, keep beating until firmer peaks form.

Nutritional Facts
Servings2
Calories Per Serving1001
Total Fat70g100%
Sugar66gN/A
Saturated42g100%
Cholesterol183mg61%
Protein14g28%
Carbs82g27%
Vitamin A579µg64%
Vitamin B121µg53%
Vitamin B60.2mg12.3%
Vitamin C1mg1.1%
Vitamin D3µg21%
Vitamin E2mg12%
Vitamin K8µg7%
Calcium378mg38%
Fiber6g25%
Folate (food)16µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)16µg4%
Iron6mg31%
Magnesium156mg37%
Monounsaturated20gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.9mg5.6%
Phosphorus470mg67%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium893mg19%
Riboflavin (B2)0.7mg52.2%
Sodium321mg13%
Sugars, added31gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg13.3%
Water528gN/A
Zinc3mg27%
