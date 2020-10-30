Frozen Mexican Hot Chocolate

Finely chop dark chocolate into uniform pieces. Place chocolate in a medium mixing bowl and melt at 30-second intervals in the microwave on half power, stirring between each. Alternatively, melt chocolate in a double boiler over low heat on the stovetop, stirring frequently. Once chocolate is melted, stir in sugar, hot chocolate mix, cinnamon and cayenne pepper. Add in 1/2 cup of milk and stir until chocolate mixture is fully incorporated.

Pour into blender along with rest of milk and 2 cups of ice. Blend until well combined. If a thicker consistency is desired, blend with 1 more cup of ice. Divide between 2 glasses and top with whipped cream. Sprinkle with cinnamon and cayenne pepper for garnish, if desired.