November 2, 2020 | 3:58pm
Photo courtesy of Imperial Sugar.
Cool off and enjoy hot chocolate year-round with these rich and creamy frozen hot chocolate popsicles. This recipe is super easy, so it's a great one for young chefs to tackle — just keep an eye on them as the chocolate melts.
Recipe courtesy of Imperial Sugar.
Ingredients
- 4 Cups milk
- 6 Tablespoons Imperial Sugar Extra Fine Granulated Sugar
- 2 Tablespoons semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 1/2 Cup mini marshmallows
Directions
In a saucepan combine milk, sugar and chocolate chips. Bring to a simmer, stirring frequently.
Once sugar is dissolved and chocolate is melted, removed from heat and let cool.
Place a few marshmallows into bottom of 12 popsicle molds. Pour in cooled hot chocolate.
Place in freezer for 6-8 hours until completely frozen.
Servings12
Calories Per Serving90
Total Fat3g5%
Sugar13gN/A
Saturated2g9%
Cholesterol8mg3%
Protein3g5%
Carbs13g4%
Vitamin A37µg4%
Vitamin B120.4µg15.3%
Vitamin D1µg7%
Vitamin K0.4µg0.3%
Calcium93mg9%
Fiber0.1g0.5%
Folate (food)4µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)4µg1%
Magnesium10mg2%
Monounsaturated0.9gN/A
Phosphorus71mg10%
Polyunsaturated0.2gN/A
Potassium115mg2%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg10.8%
Sodium37mg2%
Sugars, added8gN/A
Water72gN/A
Zinc0.3mg3%