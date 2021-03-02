March 2, 2021
ANASTASIIAKU/Shutterstock
This easy recipe for fried cabbage, also known as fried kraut, comes from my family's recipe book, Guten Appetit. This is a versatile side dish that can go with just about anything, from hearty paprika-packed sausages to a light lemon chicken.
Ingredients
- 1 head cabbage
- 2 large onions, chopped
- 3 Tablespoons oil
- Salt, to taste
- Pepper, to taste
- 1 Teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 Teaspoon paprika
Directions
Step 1: Shred cabbage either by hand or with a food processor finely. Set cabbage aside.
Step 2: Sautee 2 chopped onions in 3 tablespoons neutral oil over medium heat until golden brown.
Step 3: Mix cabage with browned onions. Add salt, pepper and 1 teaspoon each of garlic powder and paprika.
Step 4: Cook, stirring frequently, about 1 hour until soft and well combined.