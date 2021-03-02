  1. Home
Fried Cabbage

March 2, 2021
Easy and versatile
ANASTASIIAKU/Shutterstock

This easy recipe for fried cabbage, also known as fried kraut, comes from my family's recipe book, Guten Appetit. This is a versatile side dish that can go with just about anything, from hearty paprika-packed sausages to a light lemon chicken.

1 h 30 m
1 h 30 m
30 m
(prepare time)
1 h
(cook time)
4
Servings
189
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 head cabbage
  • 2 large onions, chopped
  • 3 Tablespoons oil
  • Salt, to taste
  • Pepper, to taste
  • 1 Teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 Teaspoon paprika

Directions

Step 1: Shred cabbage either by hand or with a food processor finely. Set cabbage aside.

Step 2: Sautee 2 chopped onions in 3 tablespoons neutral oil over medium heat until golden brown.

Step 3: Mix cabage with browned onions. Add salt, pepper and 1 teaspoon each of garlic powder and paprika.

Step 4: Cook, stirring frequently, about 1 hour until soft and well combined.

