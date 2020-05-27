  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Fresh Raspberry Tart

May 27, 2020 | 2:46pm
Your new favorite summer treat
Fresh Raspberry Tart
Photo courtesy of Happy Money Saver

This dessert is super easy to make, just a little bit sweet and loaded with fresh fruit. These tarts are perfect for picnics, barbecues and parties.

Recipe courtesy of Happy Money Saver

Ready in
3 h and 18 m
3 h
(prepare time)
18 m
(cook time)
12
Servings
643
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the shortbread crust

  • 1 and 1/4 cups butter, softened
  • 1/2 Cup sugar
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla
  • pinch of salt
  • 2 Cups flour

For the raspberry sauce

  • 3 Cups rinsed & dried fresh raspberries
  • 1/2 Cup sugar
  • 1 Teaspoon fresh squeezed lemon juice
  • 5 Ounces fresh raspberries for topping

For the filling

  • 1/2 Cup (1 stick) salted butter, softened
  • 8 Ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 4 to 5 cups powdered sugar
  • 2 Teaspoons vanilla extract

Directions

For the shortbread crust

Cream together the butter and sugar in a mixer until well combined. Add vanilla and a pinch of salt, then mix again.

Add the flour one in 1/2 cup increments until the dough comes together.

Then press the dough into bottom and up a little bit of sides of a 13-by-9 inch baking dish or 9-inch tart pan.

Prick all over crust with a fork then place in freezer to chill for 15 minutes.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Bake crust for 17-18 minutes, until it’s golden brown. Remove from oven and let cool completely.

For the raspberry sauce

Using a food processor or blender, puree the berries.

Then use a fine mesh sieve over a medium saucepan and press the berry puree through with a spoon, straining away seeds. Discard seeds. Add lemon juice and sugar and stir to combine.

Bring to boil over medium-high heat, then reduce to medium and simmer 10-15 minutes, removing any foam with a spoon and stirring frequently. When color is bright and sauce reduced by half, remove from heat and let cool.

For the filling

Cream together butter and cream cheese in a mixer or using beaters until smooth. Add vanilla and mix until smooth.

Add powdered sugar 1 cup at a time until you reach your desired consistency and sweetness of filling.

Add 3/4 of filling mixture to bottom of cooled crust and add the remaining 1/4 filling to a star-tip lined decorating/piping bag.

Then spread cooled raspberry sauce over top of filling layer and smooth. Pipe remaining filling mixture in stars around edge of tart. Add fresh raspberries all along the edges as well.

Chill for 2 hours and keep in fridge until serving.

Nutritional Facts
Servings12
Calories Per Serving643
Total Fat34g52%
Sugar63gN/A
Saturated21g100%
Cholesterol92mg31%
Protein4g8%
Carbs83g28%
Vitamin A296µg33%
Vitamin B120.1µg4.3%
Vitamin C11mg13%
Vitamin D0.6µg4.1%
Vitamin E1mg8%
Vitamin K6µg5%
Calcium41mg4%
Fiber3g13%
Folate (food)18µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)18µg4%
Iron0.7mg3.6%
Magnesium16mg4%
Monounsaturated9gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.6mg3.5%
Phosphorus63mg9%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium124mg3%
Sodium147mg6%
Sugars, added61gN/A
Trans1gN/A
Water56gN/A
Zinc0.5mg4.2%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
