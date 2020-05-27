Fresh Raspberry Tart

This dessert is super easy to make, just a little bit sweet and loaded with fresh fruit. These tarts are perfect for picnics, barbecues and parties.
Recipe courtesy of Happy Money Saver
Ingredients
For the shortbread crust
- 1 and 1/4 cups butter, softened
- 1/2 Cup sugar
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla
- pinch of salt
- 2 Cups flour
For the raspberry sauce
- 3 Cups rinsed & dried fresh raspberries
- 1/2 Cup sugar
- 1 Teaspoon fresh squeezed lemon juice
- 5 Ounces fresh raspberries for topping
For the filling
- 1/2 Cup (1 stick) salted butter, softened
- 8 Ounces cream cheese, softened
- 4 to 5 cups powdered sugar
- 2 Teaspoons vanilla extract
Directions
For the shortbread crust
Cream together the butter and sugar in a mixer until well combined. Add vanilla and a pinch of salt, then mix again.
Add the flour one in 1/2 cup increments until the dough comes together.
Then press the dough into bottom and up a little bit of sides of a 13-by-9 inch baking dish or 9-inch tart pan.
Prick all over crust with a fork then place in freezer to chill for 15 minutes.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Bake crust for 17-18 minutes, until it’s golden brown. Remove from oven and let cool completely.
For the raspberry sauce
Using a food processor or blender, puree the berries.
Then use a fine mesh sieve over a medium saucepan and press the berry puree through with a spoon, straining away seeds. Discard seeds. Add lemon juice and sugar and stir to combine.
Bring to boil over medium-high heat, then reduce to medium and simmer 10-15 minutes, removing any foam with a spoon and stirring frequently. When color is bright and sauce reduced by half, remove from heat and let cool.
For the filling
Cream together butter and cream cheese in a mixer or using beaters until smooth. Add vanilla and mix until smooth.
Add powdered sugar 1 cup at a time until you reach your desired consistency and sweetness of filling.
Add 3/4 of filling mixture to bottom of cooled crust and add the remaining 1/4 filling to a star-tip lined decorating/piping bag.
Then spread cooled raspberry sauce over top of filling layer and smooth. Pipe remaining filling mixture in stars around edge of tart. Add fresh raspberries all along the edges as well.
Chill for 2 hours and keep in fridge until serving.