Fresh Raspberry Tart

Cream together the butter and sugar in a mixer until well combined. Add vanilla and a pinch of salt, then mix again.

Add the flour one in 1/2 cup increments until the dough comes together.

Then press the dough into bottom and up a little bit of sides of a 13-by-9 inch baking dish or 9-inch tart pan.

Prick all over crust with a fork then place in freezer to chill for 15 minutes.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Bake crust for 17-18 minutes, until it’s golden brown. Remove from oven and let cool completely.