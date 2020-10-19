Fresh Cod with Salsa Verde

The easy-to-make caper-parsley sauce in this recipe tastes great on just about everything – it’s super-fresh and always a crowd pleaser. Here we’ve paired it with fresh cod, but this dish would work equally well with beef, chicken, or roasted sweet potato.
Recipe courtesy of the paperback edition of "The TB12 Method: How to Do What You Love, Better and for Longer" by Tom Brady.
Ingredients
For the Salsa Verde:
- 2 Tablespoons capers, rinsed and patted dry
- 4 anchovy filets, rinsed & patted dry (optional)
- 2 cloves garlic, peeled
- 1 Teaspoon grainy Dijon mustard
- 2 Tablespoons sherry vinegar
- 1 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- Zest of 1 lemon
- 1/4 Cup plus 2 tablespoons organic extra virgin olive oil
- 1 Cup parsley, leaves only (about 1 bunch)
- 1/4 Cup mint leaves
For the Fennel Salad:
- 1 bulb fennel, with fronds
- 1 Teaspoon chopped fresh tarragon
- 1/2 Teaspoon orange zest
- 1 Teaspoon orange juice
- 1 Teaspoon organic extra virgin olive oil
- 1/2 shallot, julienned (optional)
- 1 Pinch of Himalayan salt & freshly ground black pepper
For the Fish and Asparagus:
- 2 (5oz.) fresh cod or similar white fish filet
- 1 Tablespoon organic avocado oil
- Himalayan salt & freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 1 Pound bunch asparagus, trimmed
- 1/4 Cup vegetable stock or water
- Himalayan salt & freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Directions
For the Salsa Verde:
Put all ingredients except for the parsley and mint into a food processor and pulse until finely chopped, scraping down the sides as needed.
Add parsley and mint leaves and continue to pulse until chopped & well combined.
Taste & adjust seasoning as needed.
Store in an airtight glass container until ready to use.
For the Fennel Salad:
In a small bowl, mix together the olive oil, orange juice & orange zest to create a simple dressing.
Trim away any rough or wilted outer layers from the fennel and cut it in half lengthwise.
Cut away the thick base, then thinly slice each fennel bulb, stopping at the base of each stalk.
Finely chop fronds.
Fold the fennel, fennel fronds, tarragon, and shallot (if using) into the dressing and mix well.
For the Fish and Asparagus:
Heat a non-stick skillet (with lid) over medium-high heat.
Pat fish dry, coat with oil, and season with salt and pepper.
Add the rest of the oil to the pan and swirl to evenly coat.
Once the oil is shimmering, add the fish filets and cook for about 4 minutes, until a nice golden crust has formed.
Then flip the filets, leaving space between each portion and cook for an additional 2 minutes.
Add asparagus to the skillet, then vegetable stock, and bring to a boil.
Cover, reduce heat to low, and cook for an additional 2 minutes, or until asparagus is just cooked (it should be tender but firm – we prefer it slightly under-cooked at this stage, since it will continue cooking for a few minutes).
Move asparagus and fish to a plate and let rest for several minutes while you make the fennel salad.
Arrange the asparagus evenly in the center of two plates, then top with a generous scoop of salsa verde and place the fish on the sauce.
Top with fennel salad and serve immediately.