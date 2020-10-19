Fresh Cod with Salsa Verde

You're going to want to put this sauce on EVERYTHING

The easy-to-make caper-parsley sauce in this recipe tastes great on just about everything – it’s super-fresh and always a crowd pleaser. Here we’ve paired it with fresh cod, but this dish would work equally well with beef, chicken, or roasted sweet potato.

Recipe courtesy of the paperback edition of "The TB12 Method: How to Do What You Love, Better and for Longer" by Tom Brady.