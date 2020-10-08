Triple mustard bacon cheeseburger

Mix 2 tablespoons of the mustard, garlic powder, pepper and salt in medium bowl.

Add ground beef and mix gently until well blended.

Shape into four patties.

Grill over medium heat four to six minutes.

Brush tops with 1 tablespoon of the mustard.

Flip burgers and brush with an additional 1 tablespoon of the mustard.

Grill four to six minutes longer or until desired doneness.

Add cheese slices to burgers one minute before cooking is completed.

Spread remaining 2 tablespoons mustard on rolls.

Serve burgers on rolls.

Top with bacon and desired condiments and toppings.