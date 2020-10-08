Triple mustard bacon cheeseburger

October 8, 2020 | 1:21pm
Photo courtesy of French's
Meet the bacon cheeseburger that will reign supreme all grilling season long. It’s got thee times the French’s Classic Yellow Mustard for ultimate flavor.
Recipe courtesy of French's.
Ingredients
- 6 Tablespoons French's Classic Yellow Mustard, divided
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick Garlic Powder
- 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick Ground Pepper Black
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 1 Pound ground beef
- 4 slices cheddar cheese
- 4 hamburger rolls
- 4 slices bacon, crisply cooked
Directions
Mix 2 tablespoons of the mustard, garlic powder, pepper and salt in medium bowl.
Add ground beef and mix gently until well blended.
Shape into four patties.
Grill over medium heat four to six minutes.
Brush tops with 1 tablespoon of the mustard.
Flip burgers and brush with an additional 1 tablespoon of the mustard.
Grill four to six minutes longer or until desired doneness.
Add cheese slices to burgers one minute before cooking is completed.
Spread remaining 2 tablespoons mustard on rolls.
Serve burgers on rolls.
Top with bacon and desired condiments and toppings.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving656
Total Fat46g71%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated18g92%
Cholesterol128mg43%
Protein35g70%
Carbs24g8%
Vitamin A83µg9%
Vitamin B123µg100%
Vitamin B60.5mg39.7%
Vitamin C0.6mg0.7%
Vitamin D0.4µg2.6%
Vitamin E0.7mg4.4%
Vitamin K5µg4%
Calcium300mg30%
Fiber2g8%
Folate (food)28µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)89µg22%
Folic acid36µgN/A
Iron4mg24%
Magnesium53mg13%
Monounsaturated18gN/A
Niacin (B3)8mg51%
Phosphorus427mg61%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium485mg10%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg32.6%
Sodium915mg38%
Thiamin (B1)0.5mg37.6%
Trans2gN/A
Water127gN/A
Zinc7mg60%