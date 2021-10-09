Step 1: In a large stock pot over medium-high heat, melt 4 ounces (1 stick) unsalted butter. Add 3 pounds sliced red onions and 3 pounds sliced yellow onions. Sauté until caramelized. Add 1/2 tablespoon minced garlic and cook for an additional 5 minutes, stirring frequently.

Step 2: Add 1 1/2 cups cooking sherry to deglaze, reduce heat and simmer until almost dry.

Step 3: Add 3 quarts water, 4 ounces beef bouillon base, 4 ounces veal demi-glace base, 3/4 teaspoon ground white pepper and 1 1/2 tablespoons granulated onion. Simmer for 30 minutes, stirring frequently.

Step 4: To serve, preheat broiler to high. Using an ovenproof crock or bowl, ladle soup into bowl. Top each serving with 1/4 cup croutons. This keeps the cheese from sinking.

Step 5: Sprinkle each serving with 2 ounces Gruyere and 2 ounces mozzarella cheese. Place under broiler until golden brown and bubbly, serve immediately.