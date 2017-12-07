Frank Sinatra's Fave Veal Milanese Recipe

In honor of Frank Sinatra’s Birthday coming up on December 12th, Patsy’s Italian Restaurant, known for years as Frank’s favorite Italian Restaurant is sharing some of Ol’ Blue Eyes’ favorite dishes like this Veal Milanese.
In over 70 years of existence, Patsy’s Italian Restaurant has had only three chefs, the late Patsy himself, his son Joe Scognamillo and Joe’s son Chef Sal Scognamillo, who has been manning the kitchen for the past 30 years. Frank Sinatra first met “Patsy” Scognamillo in 1942, which sparked a lifelong relationship between Patsy’s and Sinatra. Whenever he was in New York, he would visit the restaurant usually more than once with all of his friends. His legacy lives on in the restaurant till this day.
Break or cut the bread into large chunks and place in a food processor. Process until the bread is reduced to fine crumbs. Transfer the crumbs to a large bowl and stir in the cheese, oregano, and parsley. Gradually add 3 tablespoons of oil, stirring, until thoroughly combined. Season with the salt and pepper.
Spread the flour on a large plate, place the eggs in a shallow bowl, and spread the seasoned bread crumbs on a second large plate. Coat each veal cutlet in the flour, then the beaten eggs, and then the bread crumbs, patting with the palm of your hand to ensure adhesion.
Heat 1 cup of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high flame (to a frying temperature of 350 F) and sauté the veal for 2 minutes. Turn and sauté for 1 additional minute. Do not crowd pan. If necessary, fry the cutlets in batches. Remove with a slotted spatula and drain on paper towels. Season to taste with salt and pepper, and serve with lemon wedges.