4.4
10 ratings

Flourless Chocolate Cake With Walnuts

February 9, 2021
So rich and decadent!
Rich, dark, fudgy, with a little crunch from the walnuts, let's just say this is not a chocolate cake for the I-just-kind-of-like-chocolate person.

Ready in
1 h 5 m
30 m
(prepare time)
35 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
635
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 12 Ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped
  • 3/4 Cups unsalted butter, diced (1 1/2 sticks)
  • 5 large eggs
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 1/2 Cup sugar
  • 3 1/2 Ounces walnuts, chopped
  • Powdered sugar, for dusting

Directions

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Step 2: Place 12 ounces chopped bittersweet chocolate and 3/4 cups unsalted butter in a large heatproof bowl over a pot of steaming water. Stir to until the mixture is smooth and melted. Set aside.

Step 3: In another large heatproof bowl, combine 5 eggs, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract and 1 1/2 cups sugar. Place the bowl of the pot of steaming water, making sure that the water and the bottom of the bowl do not touch.

Step 4: Use an electric beater to beat the egg mixture until it becomes very pale and thick. (You should be able to make a ribbon-like trail when lifting the beater.)

Step 5: Remove the bowl from the heat and let it cool for a few minutes. Next, gradually fold in the chocolate a couple spoonfuls at a time — take your time here, you don't want to deflate the mixture. Once all of the chocolate has been integrated, mix in 3 1/2 ounces of walnuts.

Step 6: Pour the final mixture into a prepared springform pan and bake in the oven for about 35 minutes. You want the top to have formed a light crust but for the interior to still be moist.

Step 7: When ready to serve, remove from the pan and dust with powdered sugar.  

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving635
Total Fat41g63%
Sugar63gN/A
Saturated20g100%
Cholesterol162mg54%
Protein8g16%
Carbs68g23%
Vitamin A195µg22%
Vitamin B120.3µg13.1%
Vitamin B60.1mg10.4%
Vitamin C0.2mg0.2%
Vitamin D0.9µg6.3%
Vitamin E1mg7%
Vitamin K4µg4%
Calcium49mg5%
Fiber3g13%
Folate (food)33µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)33µg8%
Iron2mg13%
Magnesium73mg17%
Monounsaturated11gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.4mg2.2%
Phosphorus166mg24%
Polyunsaturated8gN/A
Potassium260mg6%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg16.5%
Sodium52mg2%
Sugars, added62gN/A
Trans0.7gN/A
Water29gN/A
Zinc1mg14%
Tags
best recipes
cake
chocolate
dessert
Valentine's Day
walnuts
flourless chocolate cake
Flourless Chocolate Cake With Walnuts