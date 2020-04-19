Five-Ingredient Mont Blancs

Preheat the oven to 225°F. To the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, add the egg whites and beat on low speed until the whites are foamy. Sprinkle in 2 tablespoons of sugar, increase the speed to medium and continue whipping to soft peaks.

Slowly add almost all the remaining sugar (reserving about 2 tablespoons for the whipped cream) until the egg whites form stiff peaks when the whisk is removed from the batter. Add the vanilla extract and a pinch of salt and beat to combine.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and place the bowl from a stand mixer in the fridge. Using the backside of a spoon, spread about 1/2 cup of the meringue into a 3-inch circle which should yield about 6 nests. Make a divot in the middle to create a nest.

Bake for 60 to 80 minutes or until the meringues release easily from the paper and cooked through. Remove the meringues from the oven and let cool to room temperature. Carefully remove the meringues from paper. Set aside until ready to fill.

Remove the large metal bowl from the fridge and add the heavy cream and remaining 2 tablespoons of powdered sugar. Whip the mixture on low speed until small bubbles form. Slowly increase the speed to high and whip the mixture until it is smooth, thick and nearly doubled in volume.

To assemble the Mont Blanc, place a meringue nest on a plate, top with a spoonful of chestnut paste and a dollop of whipped cream. Top with chocolate curls or cocoa powder if desired.