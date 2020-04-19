  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Five-Ingredient Molten Chocolate Cake

April 19, 2020
This easy dessert recipe always impresses
Photo courtesy of Blue Apron

Molten chocolate cake, darling of 1990s dessert menus, is a trend that never should have gone away. Serve with berries and a little whipped cream or try a scoop of your favorite ice cream.

Recipe courtesy of Blue Apron

Ready in
30 m
20 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
2
Servings
522
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 3 Ounces bittersweet chocolate, coarsely chopped
  • 2 Ounces salted butter
  • 1 egg
  • 1 egg yolk
  • 2 Tablespoons sugar
  • 1 Tablespoon all-purpose flour

Directions

Pre-heat oven to 425°F. Butter and flour two 6-ounce ramekins, tapping out the excess flour. Place the prepared ramekins on a baking sheet.

Melt the chocolate and butter in either your microwave (using 10-second intervals and stirring frequently to avoid burning the chocolate) or a double boiler. Whisk until smooth.

In a large bowl, whisk together the egg, yolk and sugar, stirring until the mixture is thickened and pale, about 5 minutes. It will also grow in volume. If you have a kitchen aid mixer or a hand mixer you will save your arm the effort!

Gently fold the chocolate/butter and flour into the whipped eggs. Pour the batter into the prepared ramekins. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, or until the sides are firm but the middle is still soft.

Serve the cakes in the ramekins or invert each onto a plate. Accompany with whipped cream or ice cream if desired.

This recipe makes a pair of cakes and is easily doubled.

Nutritional Facts
Total Fat40g61%
Sugar36gN/A
Saturated23g100%
Cholesterol214mg71%
Protein6g12%
Carbs43g14%
Vitamin A254µg28%
Vitamin B120.4µg15.5%
Vitamin D1µg8%
Vitamin E1mg8%
Vitamin K4µg4%
Calcium42mg4%
Fiber3g10%
Folate (food)27µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)38µg9%
Folic acid6µgN/A
Iron2mg12%
Magnesium53mg13%
Monounsaturated12gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.4mg2.8%
Phosphorus136mg19%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium203mg4%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg15.6%
Sodium221mg9%
Sugars, added36gN/A
Trans0.9gN/A
Water25gN/A
Zinc1mg11%
