Five-Ingredient Molten Chocolate Cake

Pre-heat oven to 425°F. Butter and flour two 6-ounce ramekins, tapping out the excess flour. Place the prepared ramekins on a baking sheet.

Melt the chocolate and butter in either your microwave (using 10-second intervals and stirring frequently to avoid burning the chocolate) or a double boiler. Whisk until smooth.

In a large bowl, whisk together the egg, yolk and sugar, stirring until the mixture is thickened and pale, about 5 minutes. It will also grow in volume. If you have a kitchen aid mixer or a hand mixer you will save your arm the effort!

Gently fold the chocolate/butter and flour into the whipped eggs. Pour the batter into the prepared ramekins. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, or until the sides are firm but the middle is still soft.

Serve the cakes in the ramekins or invert each onto a plate. Accompany with whipped cream or ice cream if desired.

This recipe makes a pair of cakes and is easily doubled.