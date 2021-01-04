Fish Stew with Moroccan Flavors

For the sauce, combine all ingredients in a food processor or blender; whiz until well blended into a thick paste.

Makes about 1 1/4 cups.

Use about half the paste to marinate the fish pieces.

If your fish fillets are thin, as with flounder and sole, spread the uppermost side with the sauce, then fold into thirds.

Refrigerate fish to marinate for 1 to 2 hours.

Set remaining sauce aside.