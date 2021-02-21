Fig Brandy and Brandied Figs

Step 1: Pierce 9 to 12 fresh figs (4 or 5 times each) with a sharp knife. Place the figs in a wide-mouth quart glass jar with a tight-fitting lid, alternately layering in lemon slices (from 1 lemon) and 3 sprigs fresh thyme. Pack firmly and fill the jar, being careful not to split open any of the figs; sliced or broken fruit will make the brandy murky.

Step 2: Pour 1 1/2 to 2 cups brandy over the figs to fill the jar. Seal and place the jar in a dark cupboard and make a note on the calendar: Fig Brandy Ready in 30 days.

Step 3: After 30 days, pour the brandy through a fine-mesh strainer into a jar or gift bottle. The brandy will keep for 1 year. Serve chilled in small glasses.

Step 4: Discard the lemon slices and thyme. Store the brandied figs in a covered container in the refrigerator. The figs will keep for a month.