August 23, 2021
Michelle Lee Photography / iStock / Getty Images Plus
No need to buy everything bagel seasoning! Make it yourself, then use it to upgrade your avocado toasts, roast chicken, cauliflower, pigs in a blanket and more. And of course you can also put it on homemade bagels.
Ingredients
- 1/4 Cup sesame seeds
- 1 Tablespoon kosher salt
- 1 Tablespoon minced dried garlic
- 1 Tablespoon minced dried onion
- 1 Tablespoon black sesame seeds (or more regular sesame seeds)
- 2 Teaspoons poppy seeds
Directions
Step 1: In a jar with a tight-fitting lid, put ¼ cup sesame seeds, 1 tablespoon coarse (kosher) salt, 1 tablespoon minced dried garlic, 1 tablespoon minced dried onion, 1 tablespoon black sesame seeds (or more regular sesame seeds) and 2 teaspoons poppy seeds.
Step 2: Shake well. Keeps almost forever.