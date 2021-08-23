  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Everything Bagel Seasoning

August 23, 2021
It's good on everything
Homemade Everything bagel seasoning recipe
No need to buy everything bagel seasoning! Make it yourself, then use it to upgrade your avocado toasts, roast chicken, cauliflower, pigs in a blanket and more. And of course you can also put it on homemade bagels

5 m
5 m
6
51
  • 1/4 Cup sesame seeds
  • 1 Tablespoon kosher salt
  • 1 Tablespoon minced dried garlic
  • 1 Tablespoon minced dried onion
  • 1 Tablespoon black sesame seeds (or more regular sesame seeds)
  • 2 Teaspoons poppy seeds

Step 1: In a jar with a tight-fitting lid, put ¼ cup sesame seeds, 1 tablespoon coarse (kosher) salt, 1 tablespoon minced dried garlic, 1 tablespoon minced dried onion, 1 tablespoon black sesame seeds (or more regular sesame seeds) and 2 teaspoons poppy seeds.

Step 2: Shake well. Keeps almost forever.

JeanMarie Brownson