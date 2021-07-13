Step 1: Mix 3 tablespoons mayonnaise, 3 tablespoons basil, 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard, ¼ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper in a small bowl. Set aside.

Step 2: Heat a small nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Spray with nonstick spray or olive oil. Crack 2 eggs into the skillet. Reduce heat to low, cover the pan and cook until egg yolks are medium set, 3 to 4 minutes.

Step 3: While the eggs cook, toast 4 bread slices.

Step 4: Spread mayonnaise mixture on one side of each piece of toasted bread. Top 2 bread slices with 2 lettuce leaves and half of the tomato slices. Top with fried egg and then add the second piece of bread to make a sandwich. Serve with plenty of napkins.