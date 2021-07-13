An ELT is like a BLT, but with one obvious caveat — it uses eggs instead of bacon. Of course, bacon is great when you're craving something hearty and it adds a nice crispy texture to sandwiches, but if you're a vegetarian or if you just hate dealing with a bacon-greased pan, eggs are a welcome substitute. The runny, creamy yolk gives the sandwich a rich, buttery appeal while the crisp lettuce and fresh tomato keep things on the lighter side. Lather the bread with homemade basil mayonnaise and you've got a meal fit for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Ingredients
- 3 Tablespoons mayonnaise
- 3 Tablespoons thinly sliced fresh basil leaves
- 1 Teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1/4 Teaspoon coarse salt
- 1/4 Teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 2 large eggs
- 4 slices hearty whole grain country-style bread
- 4 leaves red-tipped or green leaf lettuce
- 1 large or 2 medium-sized heirloom tomato, ends trimmed, thinly sliced
Directions
Step 1: Mix 3 tablespoons mayonnaise, 3 tablespoons basil, 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard, ¼ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper in a small bowl. Set aside.
Step 2: Heat a small nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Spray with nonstick spray or olive oil. Crack 2 eggs into the skillet. Reduce heat to low, cover the pan and cook until egg yolks are medium set, 3 to 4 minutes.
Step 3: While the eggs cook, toast 4 bread slices.
Step 4: Spread mayonnaise mixture on one side of each piece of toasted bread. Top 2 bread slices with 2 lettuce leaves and half of the tomato slices. Top with fried egg and then add the second piece of bread to make a sandwich. Serve with plenty of napkins.