Elizabeth's Famous Spooky Brownies

October 26, 2020 | 5:51pm
Photo courtesy of Elizabeth Blau.
Get creative this Halloween with these DIY brownies sure to please ghosts and goblins of any age.
Recipe courtesy of Elizabeth Blau.
Ingredients
For the brownies
- 3/4 Cups butter
- 1 1/2 Cup white sugar
- 3 whole eggs
- 1 Teaspoon real vanilla extract
- 1/3 Cup cocoa powder
- 1/2 Cup all-purpose flour
- 1/4 Teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 Teaspoon kosher salt
For the icing
- 3 Tablespoons butter
- 1 Tablespoon vanilla extract
- 1 Cup powdered sugar
- Food coloring of choice
Directions
For the brownies
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease half sheet tray, lightly dust with flour. In large saucepan, melt half cup of butter. Turn off flame and add sugar, eggs and vanilla. Slowly mix in cocoa, flour, baking powder and salt. Pour into sheet tray and bake for 25 minutes (check at 22 mins). Do not overcook.
For the icing
Mix 3 tablespoons of butter (soft), 1 tablespoon of vanilla extract and 1 cup of powdered sugar. Separate and add food coloring of choice to each part. Mix well and add to piping bag. Decorate top of warm brownies with spooky designs, such as spiders, witch hats, eyeballs, spider webs, broomsticks, etc.