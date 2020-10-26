  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Elizabeth's Famous Spooky Brownies

October 26, 2020 | 5:51pm
Boo!
Photo courtesy of Elizabeth Blau.

Get creative this Halloween with these DIY brownies sure to please ghosts and goblins of any age. 

Recipe courtesy of Elizabeth Blau.

Ready in
40 m
15 m
(prepare time)
25 m
(cook time)
24
Servings

Ingredients

For the brownies

  • 3/4 Cups butter
  • 1 1/2 Cup white sugar
  • 3 whole eggs
  • 1 Teaspoon real vanilla extract
  • 1/3 Cup cocoa powder
  • 1/2 Cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 Teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 Teaspoon kosher salt

For the icing

  • 3 Tablespoons butter
  • 1 Tablespoon vanilla extract
  • 1 Cup powdered sugar
  • Food coloring of choice

Directions

For the brownies

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease half sheet tray, lightly dust with flour. In large saucepan, melt half cup of butter. Turn off flame and add sugar, eggs and vanilla. Slowly mix in cocoa, flour, baking powder and salt. Pour into sheet tray and bake for 25 minutes (check at 22 mins). Do not overcook.

For the icing

Mix 3 tablespoons of butter (soft), 1 tablespoon of vanilla extract and 1 cup of powdered sugar. Separate and add food coloring of choice to each part. Mix well and add to piping bag. Decorate top of warm brownies with spooky designs, such as spiders, witch hats, eyeballs, spider webs, broomsticks, etc. 

