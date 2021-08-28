  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Egg, Vegetable and Sausage Skillet

August 28, 2021
A healthy breakfast, the sausage-lover's way
Egg, Vegetable and Sausage Skillet recipe - The Daily Meal
Barcin/E+/Getty Images

Change up this recipe as you see fit, using cooked vegetables, various sausage flavors and greens as you like and have on hand. Cooked, diced potato (or sweet potato) makes a great addition. Warm cornbread muffins are great accompaniments.

This recipe is by JeanMarie Brownson and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
45 m
20 m
(prepare time)
25 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
Ingredients

  • 1/4 Cup olive oil
  • 1 Pound sliced mushrooms
  • 3 green onions, trimmed, thinly sliced
  • 4 links fully cooked spicy Italian chicken sausage
  • 1 Cup chopped raw asparagus (or chopped cooked broccoli)
  • 2 Cups (about 3 ounces) baby kale, spinach or arugula
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 6 large eggs
  • Red pepper hot sauce

Directions

Step 1: Heat a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add 1/4 cup olive oil, 1 pound sliced mushrooms and 3 thinly sliced green onions. Cook and stir until mushrooms are tender and nicely golden on the edges, about 10 minutes.

Step 2: Push the mushrooms to one side of the pan and add 4 links fully cooked spicy Italian chicken sausage. Cook, turning, until the sausages are heated through and golden, about 5 minutes. Transfer sausages to a plate.

Step 3: Into the mushrooms, stir in 1 cup chopped raw asparagus, 2 cups (about 3 ounces) baby kale and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Cook and stir over medium heat to lightly wilt the kale.

Step 4: Use a spoon to make 6 indentations in the vegetable mixture. Crack 1 large egg into each indentation (6 eggs in total). Reduce heat to low, cover the pan and cook until egg whites turn opaque and yolks are barely set, about 5 minutes.

Step 5: Use a flexible spatula to transfer a nest of vegetables and egg to serving plates. Serve with the sausages and red pepper hot sauce.

