Step 1: Heat a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add 1/4 cup olive oil, 1 pound sliced mushrooms and 3 thinly sliced green onions. Cook and stir until mushrooms are tender and nicely golden on the edges, about 10 minutes.

Step 2: Push the mushrooms to one side of the pan and add 4 links fully cooked spicy Italian chicken sausage. Cook, turning, until the sausages are heated through and golden, about 5 minutes. Transfer sausages to a plate.

Step 3: Into the mushrooms, stir in 1 cup chopped raw asparagus, 2 cups (about 3 ounces) baby kale and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Cook and stir over medium heat to lightly wilt the kale.

Step 4: Use a spoon to make 6 indentations in the vegetable mixture. Crack 1 large egg into each indentation (6 eggs in total). Reduce heat to low, cover the pan and cook until egg whites turn opaque and yolks are barely set, about 5 minutes.

Step 5: Use a flexible spatula to transfer a nest of vegetables and egg to serving plates. Serve with the sausages and red pepper hot sauce.