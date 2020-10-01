  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

EB Fish-Taco Bowl

October 1, 2020 | 12:00am
A fresh and flavorful weeknight dinner
Courtesy of Eggland's Best

Packed with tilapia, rice, avocado and black beans, this take on a burrito bowl is the perfect weeknight dinner meal when you want to try something new. 

Ready in
25 m
10 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
354
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 2 tilapia fish fillets
  • 2 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 Tablespoon cumin
  • 1 Teaspoon chili powder
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 Cup kale
  • 1/2 Cup corn
  • 1 Cup black beans
  • 1/2 avocado, sliced
  • 2 Cups cooked white rice
  • 4 Eggland's Best Eggs (large), scrambled

Directions

Cook 1 1/2 cups of white rice as directed by packaging.

Meanwhile, in a small bowl mix the cumin, cayenne pepper and chill powder.

Rub generously over the tilapia fillets on both sides.

Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat.

Add the fish and cook for about 3 minutes on each side until its almost blackened and the fish is cooked through.

Remove from skillet and shred with a fork.

In the same skillet, add garlic, corn and kale.

Stir and cook until the kale is wilted.

Add beans and cook until heated through.

Crack 4 eggs into a bowl and whisk.

Pour eggs into the kale, corn, and bean mixture and allow to sit for a minute until they begin to cook through.

Then scramble everything together.

To serve - layer rice, corn, kale, and bean mixture, fish, eggs, and avocados.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving354
Total Fat11g18%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated2g12%
Cholesterol126mg42%
Protein21g42%
Carbs43g14%
Vitamin A69µg8%
Vitamin B120.9µg36.1%
Vitamin B60.3mg24.8%
Vitamin C6mg7%
Vitamin D2µg12%
Vitamin E2mg12%
Vitamin K28µg23%
Calcium80mg8%
Fiber7g28%
Folate (food)190µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)249µg62%
Folic acid35µgN/A
Iron4mg24%
Magnesium92mg22%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)4mg25%
Phosphorus289mg41%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium811mg17%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg20.6%
Sodium81mg3%
Thiamin (B1)0.5mg38.7%
Water123gN/A
Zinc2mg20%
Tags
best recipes
fish
rice
taco
weeknight dinners
easy dinner recipes
Fish-Taco Bowl