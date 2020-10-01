EB Fish-Taco Bowl

Packed with tilapia, rice, avocado and black beans, this take on a burrito bowl is the perfect weeknight dinner meal when you want to try something new.
Recipe courtesy of Eggland's Best
Ingredients
- 2 tilapia fish fillets
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 1 Tablespoon cumin
- 1 Teaspoon chili powder
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 Cup kale
- 1/2 Cup corn
- 1 Cup black beans
- 1/2 avocado, sliced
- 2 Cups cooked white rice
- 4 Eggland's Best Eggs (large), scrambled
Directions
Cook 1 1/2 cups of white rice as directed by packaging.
Meanwhile, in a small bowl mix the cumin, cayenne pepper and chill powder.
Rub generously over the tilapia fillets on both sides.
Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat.
Add the fish and cook for about 3 minutes on each side until its almost blackened and the fish is cooked through.
Remove from skillet and shred with a fork.
In the same skillet, add garlic, corn and kale.
Stir and cook until the kale is wilted.
Add beans and cook until heated through.
Crack 4 eggs into a bowl and whisk.
Pour eggs into the kale, corn, and bean mixture and allow to sit for a minute until they begin to cook through.
Then scramble everything together.
To serve - layer rice, corn, kale, and bean mixture, fish, eggs, and avocados.