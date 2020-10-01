EB Fish-Taco Bowl

Cook 1 1/2 cups of white rice as directed by packaging.

Meanwhile, in a small bowl mix the cumin, cayenne pepper and chill powder.

Rub generously over the tilapia fillets on both sides.

Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat.

Add the fish and cook for about 3 minutes on each side until its almost blackened and the fish is cooked through.

Remove from skillet and shred with a fork.

In the same skillet, add garlic, corn and kale.

Stir and cook until the kale is wilted.

Add beans and cook until heated through.

Crack 4 eggs into a bowl and whisk.

Pour eggs into the kale, corn, and bean mixture and allow to sit for a minute until they begin to cook through.

Then scramble everything together.

To serve - layer rice, corn, kale, and bean mixture, fish, eggs, and avocados.