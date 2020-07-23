  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Easy Sugar Lavender Cookies

July 23, 2020 | 12:15pm
A hint of floral flavoring

Courtesy of Happy Money Saver

Buttery and sugary just the way sugar cookies should be, but with the added elegance of a little bit of lavender. 

Ready in
30 m
18 m
(prepare time)
12 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
270
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1/2 Cup turbinado sugar
  • 2 Tablespoons dried lavender blossoms
  • 1/2 Cup butter
  • 2 Cups all purpose flour
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a cookie sheet and set aside.

In a food processor mix the turbinado sugar and the lavender blossoms until the lavender is finely ground.

In a bowl cream the butter and the turbinado sugar. Add in the vanilla and salt. Mix in the flour and knead until you have a thick dough.

Form small balls of the dough with the help of the palms of your hands and lightly press them down. Place on the cookie sheet and take to the oven.

Bake for 12 minutes or until lightly golden on the edges.

Take out of the oven and let them cool for 10 minutes.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving270
Total Fat12g18%
Sugar13gN/A
Saturated7g37%
Cholesterol31mg10%
Protein3g7%
Carbs37g12%
Vitamin A98µg11%
Vitamin C0.5mg0.6%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.4%
Vitamin E0.4mg2.7%
Vitamin K1µg1%
Calcium20mg2%
Fiber1g5%
Folate (food)12µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)94µg23%
Folic acid48µgN/A
Iron2mg10%
Magnesium9mg2%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg12%
Phosphorus38mg5%
Polyunsaturated0.6gN/A
Potassium49mg1%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg12.6%
Sodium138mg6%
Sugars, added13gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg20.9%
Trans0.5gN/A
Water7gN/A
Zinc0.3mg2.4%
