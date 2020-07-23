Easy Sugar Lavender Cookies

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a cookie sheet and set aside.

In a food processor mix the turbinado sugar and the lavender blossoms until the lavender is finely ground.

In a bowl cream the butter and the turbinado sugar. Add in the vanilla and salt. Mix in the flour and knead until you have a thick dough.

Form small balls of the dough with the help of the palms of your hands and lightly press them down. Place on the cookie sheet and take to the oven.

Bake for 12 minutes or until lightly golden on the edges.

Take out of the oven and let them cool for 10 minutes.