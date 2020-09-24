  1. Home
Easy Slow Cooker Tuscan Beef Stew

September 24, 2020 | 3:14pm
Enjoy this easy-to-prepare stew
Courtesy of McCormick

No need to brown the beef with this stew, the slow cooker does all of the work. 

This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.

Ready in
4 h and 15 m
15 m
(prepare time)
4 h
(cook time)
8
Servings
Directions

Place the pickling spice in the center of a piece of cheesecloth or coffee filter.

Tie tightly with a long piece of string.

Place beef cubes, onion, carrot, crushed rosemary, garlic powder and bouillon cubes to slow cooker.

Stir in tomatoes and wine.

Add pickling spice bundle; cover.

Cook 8 hours on LOW or 4 hours on HIGH.

Remove pickling spice bundle.

Thicken stew by mixing flour with 1 tablespoon water in medium bowl until smooth.

Stir in several tablespoons hot liquid from stew, then stir flour mixture into stew.

Cook and stir 2 to 3 minutes or until stew thickens slightly.

To serve, place 1 slice bread in each bowl. Spoon stew over bread.

