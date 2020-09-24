Easy slow cooker tuscan beef stew

No need to brown the beef with this stew, the slow cooker does all of the work.
This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.
Ingredients
Directions
Place the pickling spice in the center of a piece of cheesecloth or coffee filter.
Tie tightly with a long piece of string.
Place beef cubes, onion, carrot, crushed rosemary, garlic powder and bouillon cubes to slow cooker.
Stir in tomatoes and wine.
Add pickling spice bundle; cover.
Cook 8 hours on LOW or 4 hours on HIGH.
Remove pickling spice bundle.
Thicken stew by mixing flour with 1 tablespoon water in medium bowl until smooth.
Stir in several tablespoons hot liquid from stew, then stir flour mixture into stew.
Cook and stir 2 to 3 minutes or until stew thickens slightly.
To serve, place 1 slice bread in each bowl. Spoon stew over bread.