salmon laksa

Cook vermicelli noodles according to packet instructions.

In a deep saucepan, heat olive oil over a medium–high heat. Add laksa paste and cook for 2 minutes until fragrant. Add coconut milk, vegetable stock, fish sauce and soy sauce and simmer for a further 2 minutes.

Add salmon, broccoli, mushrooms, bok choy and chili and cook for 6 to 8 minutes, or until cooked to your liking.

Place vermicelli noodles in a bowl and pour over broth with salmon and veggies.

Top with beans prouts and coriander leaves.