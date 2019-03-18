  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Salmon Laksa

By
This healthy dinner will become your weeknight go-to
salmon laksa
Leah Itsines

This is soooo delicious — but more importantly so quick! In just 30 minutes, you'll have made a meal at home that tastes gourmet. Tip: Having trouble finding laksa paste? Try your local Asian greengrocer or Asian food aisle at your supermarket.

Recipe courtesy of Leah Itsines

Ready in
30 m
Prep15 m
Cook15 m
1
Servings

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup vermicelli rice noodles
  • 1 Teaspoon olive oil
  • 1 Tablespoon laksa paste
  • 1/2 Cup canned coconut milk
  • 1/2 Cup vegetable stock
  • 1 Teaspoon fish sauce
  • 1 Teaspoon soy sauce
  • 6 Ounces salmon fillet, cut into bite-sized pieces
  • 3/4 Cups broccoli florets
  • 3 small button mushrooms, sliced
  • 1 small bok choy, chopped roughly
  • 1/4 long red chili, deseeded and finely diced
  • 1 spring onion, sliced finely
  • 1/4 Cup cup bean sprouts
  • 1 handful of coriander leaves

Directions

Cook vermicelli noodles according to packet instructions.

In a deep saucepan, heat olive oil over a medium–high heat. Add laksa paste and cook for 2 minutes until fragrant. Add coconut milk, vegetable stock, fish sauce and soy sauce and simmer for a further 2 minutes.

Add salmon, broccoli, mushrooms, bok choy and chili and cook for 6 to 8 minutes, or until cooked to your liking.

Place vermicelli noodles in a bowl and pour over broth with salmon and veggies.

Top with beans prouts and coriander leaves.

