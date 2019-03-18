Salmon Laksa
This is soooo delicious — but more importantly so quick! In just 30 minutes, you'll have made a meal at home that tastes gourmet. Tip: Having trouble finding laksa paste? Try your local Asian greengrocer or Asian food aisle at your supermarket.
Recipe courtesy of Leah Itsines.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup vermicelli rice noodles
- 1 Teaspoon olive oil
- 1 Tablespoon laksa paste
- 1/2 Cup canned coconut milk
- 1/2 Cup vegetable stock
- 1 Teaspoon fish sauce
- 1 Teaspoon soy sauce
- 6 Ounces salmon fillet, cut into bite-sized pieces
- 3/4 Cups broccoli florets
- 3 small button mushrooms, sliced
- 1 small bok choy, chopped roughly
- 1/4 long red chili, deseeded and finely diced
- 1 spring onion, sliced finely
- 1/4 Cup cup bean sprouts
- 1 handful of coriander leaves
Directions
Cook vermicelli noodles according to packet instructions.
In a deep saucepan, heat olive oil over a medium–high heat. Add laksa paste and cook for 2 minutes until fragrant. Add coconut milk, vegetable stock, fish sauce and soy sauce and simmer for a further 2 minutes.
Add salmon, broccoli, mushrooms, bok choy and chili and cook for 6 to 8 minutes, or until cooked to your liking.
Place vermicelli noodles in a bowl and pour over broth with salmon and veggies.
Top with beans prouts and coriander leaves.