Easy Mole Sauce

This recipe showcases all the delicious flavors of traditional Mexican mole sauce, but is quick enough to whip up on a weeknight.
Recipe courtesy of Nestlé
Ingredients
- 4 dried pasilla chiles, stemmed, seeded if desired
- 1/4 Cup pepitas
- 2 Tablespoons sesame seeds
- 4 Tablespoons vegetable oil, divided
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 3 cloves garlic, smashed
- 1 Teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/2 Teaspoon anise seeds
- 1/8 Teaspoon ground cloves
- 1 can (14.5 oz) whole tomatoes, undrained
- 2 small toasted corn tortillas, crushed
- 3 Tablespoons creamy peanut butter
- 2 Tablespoons raisins
- 4 Teaspoons MAGGI Granulated Chicken Flavor Bouillon
- 1 and ½ tablets NESTLÉ® ABUELITA™ chocolate drink mix, chopped
Directions
PLACE chiles in medium bowl. Cover with 2 cups hot water. Let stand for 30 minutes.
TOAST pepitas and sesame seeds in large saucepan. Remove from pan.
HEAT 2 tbsp oil in same saucepan over medium-high heat. Cook onion and garlic, stirring occasionally, until tender. Add oregano, anise seeds, and ground cloves. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 1 minute.
PLACE chiles and 1 cup water, onion mixture, tomatoes and juice, tortillas, pepitas and sesame seeds, peanut butter, raisins, and bouillon in blender. Cover and blend until smooth.
HEAT remaining 1 tbsp oil in same saucepan over medium heat. Add pureed mixture and NESTLÉ®ABUELITA™ chocolate mix tablets. Cook, stirring constantly, for 8 minutes or until puree is thickened. Strain through a medium sieve for smoother consistency.
SERVE over chicken, shrimp, enchiladas or tacos. Mole sauce may be refrigerated or frozen for later use.
REHEATING:
HEAT mole sauce in large saucepan over medium heat, adding enough stock (about 1 to 2 cups) to dilute sauce to desired consistency. Season to taste.