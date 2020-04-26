Easy Mole Sauce

PLACE chiles in medium bowl. Cover with 2 cups hot water. Let stand for 30 minutes.

TOAST pepitas and sesame seeds in large saucepan. Remove from pan.

HEAT 2 tbsp oil in same saucepan over medium-high heat. Cook onion and garlic, stirring occasionally, until tender. Add oregano, anise seeds, and ground cloves. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 1 minute.

PLACE chiles and 1 cup water, onion mixture, tomatoes and juice, tortillas, pepitas and sesame seeds, peanut butter, raisins, and bouillon in blender. Cover and blend until smooth.

HEAT remaining 1 tbsp oil in same saucepan over medium heat. Add pureed mixture and NESTLÉ®ABUELITA™ chocolate mix tablets. Cook, stirring constantly, for 8 minutes or until puree is thickened. Strain through a medium sieve for smoother consistency.

SERVE over chicken, shrimp, enchiladas or tacos. Mole sauce may be refrigerated or frozen for later use.

REHEATING:

HEAT mole sauce in large saucepan over medium heat, adding enough stock (about 1 to 2 cups) to dilute sauce to desired consistency. Season to taste.