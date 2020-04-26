  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Easy Mole Sauce

April 26, 2020 | 12:29pm
Did someone say enchiladas?
Easy Mole Sauce

Photo courtesy of Nestlé

This recipe showcases all the delicious flavors of traditional Mexican mole sauce, but is quick enough to whip up on a weeknight.

Recipe courtesy of Nestlé

Ready in
1 h and 5 m
20 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
382
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 4 dried pasilla chiles, stemmed, seeded if desired
  • 1/4 Cup pepitas
  • 2 Tablespoons sesame seeds
  • 4 Tablespoons vegetable oil, divided
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 3 cloves garlic, smashed
  • 1 Teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1/2 Teaspoon anise seeds
  • 1/8 Teaspoon ground cloves
  • 1 can (14.5 oz) whole tomatoes, undrained
  • 2 small toasted corn tortillas, crushed
  • 3 Tablespoons creamy peanut butter
  • 2 Tablespoons raisins
  • 4 Teaspoons MAGGI Granulated Chicken Flavor Bouillon
  • 1 and ½ tablets NESTLÉ® ABUELITA™ chocolate drink mix, chopped

Directions

PLACE chiles in medium bowl. Cover with 2 cups hot water. Let stand for 30 minutes.

TOAST pepitas and sesame seeds in large saucepan. Remove from pan.

HEAT 2 tbsp oil in same saucepan over medium-high heat. Cook onion and garlic, stirring occasionally, until tender. Add oregano, anise seeds, and ground cloves. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 1 minute.

PLACE chiles and 1 cup water, onion mixture, tomatoes and juice, tortillas, pepitas and sesame seeds, peanut butter, raisins, and bouillon in blender. Cover and blend until smooth.

HEAT remaining 1 tbsp oil in same saucepan over medium heat. Add pureed mixture and NESTLÉ®ABUELITA™ chocolate mix tablets. Cook, stirring constantly, for 8 minutes or until puree is thickened. Strain through a medium sieve for smoother consistency.

SERVE over chicken, shrimp, enchiladas or tacos. Mole sauce may be refrigerated or frozen for later use.

REHEATING:

HEAT mole sauce in large saucepan over medium heat, adding enough stock (about 1 to 2 cups) to dilute sauce to desired consistency. Season to taste.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving382
Total Fat29g45%
Sugar10gN/A
Saturated4g19%
Protein9g18%
Carbs28g9%
Vitamin A146µg16%
Vitamin B60.6mg47.6%
Vitamin C17mg19%
Vitamin E5mg33%
Vitamin K5µg4%
Calcium127mg13%
Fiber7g30%
Folate (food)48µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)48µg12%
Iron3mg19%
Magnesium116mg28%
Monounsaturated16gN/A
Niacin (B3)4mg23%
Phosphorus255mg36%
Polyunsaturated7gN/A
Potassium642mg14%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg27.6%
Sodium155mg6%
Sugars, added2gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.7mg58.6%
Trans0.1gN/A
Water145gN/A
Zinc2mg16%
