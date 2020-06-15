Easy Mini Cherry Pies

June 15, 2020 | 8:10pm
Refrigerated pie crusts and canned cherry pie filling make these mini desserts a snap to prepare. An almond crumb topping makes them special.
Ingredients
For the mini pies
- 1 package (14.1 ounces) refrigerated pie crusts, (2 crusts)
- 1 can (21 ounces) cherry pie filling
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Pure Almond Extract
For the topping
- 1/2 Cup sliced almonds
- 2 Tablespoons butter, melted
- 1 Teaspoon sugar
- 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Cinnamon
- 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Ginger
Directions
For the mini pies
Preheat oven to 425°F. Unroll crusts on lightly floured surface. Using a 3 1/2-inch round cutter, cut out 6 rounds from each crust. Re-roll scraps as necessary. Press dough rounds into muffin pan sprayed with no stick cooking spray. Set aside.
Mix cherry pie filling and almond extract in large bowl. Divide evenly among crusts.
For the topping
Toss almonds and butter in medium bowl. Sprinkle with sugar and spices; toss to coat. Sprinkle evenly over cherry filling.
Bake 14 to 18 minutes or until topping is golden brown and filling is bubbly. Cool completely in pan on wire rack.
Servings12
Calories Per Serving268
Total Fat14g21%
Sugar0.5gN/A
Saturated5g25%
Cholesterol5mg2%
Protein2g4%
Carbs35g12%
Vitamin A21µg2%
Vitamin C2mg2%
Vitamin E1mg7%
Vitamin K0.2µg0.2%
Calcium21mg2%
Fiber1g6%
Folate (food)6µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)18µg4%
Folic acid7µgN/A
Iron0.7mg3.7%
Magnesium17mg4%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.7mg4.1%
Phosphorus44mg6%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium110mg2%
Sodium165mg7%
Sugars, added0.3gN/A
Water43gN/A
Zinc0.2mg2%
